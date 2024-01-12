Dallas Cowboys Playoff Schedule: Cowboys face Packers in NFL Wild Card round

Everything you need to know about the five-time Super Bowl winners’ chances in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs

An outstanding 2023 NFL campaign is in the rearview mirror for the Dallas Cowboys, and now Mike McCarthy's team have a shot at the history books, with just three playoff games between them and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But even with the NFC East Crown, a 12-5 regular season record, and home advantage to their name, the outfit from AT&T Stadium will have their work cut out against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round - and it's only sudden death from here. Allow GOAL to run down the Cowboys' NFL Playoffs schedule.

Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoffs Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Watch Tickets Sunday, January 14 Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m. FOX / FuboTV From $83

What are Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Cowboys have a 25.0% chance of making it to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them third overall in terms of probability, behind respective NFC and AFC top seeds, the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, January 13

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Cleveland Browns (5) at Houston Texans (4)

(5) at (4) AFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Miami Dolphins (6) at Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Sunday, January 14

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (EST) / Pittsburgh Steelers (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Green Bay Packers (7) at Dallas Cowboys (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Los Angeles Rams (6) at Detroit Lions (3)

Monday, January 15