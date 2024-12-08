How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg tie on Thursday, Cruz Azul will welcome Club America to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for the second leg of their Liga MX Apertura semi-final game on Sunday.

Finishing atop in the regular season of Torneo Apertura, Los Maquina bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at Tijuana to win the second leg of the quarter-finals by the same margin in order to qualified as the higher seeded team.

Having finished eighth in the regular season, Aguilas qualified for the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase after beating Tijuana on penalties in the play-in games.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura semi-final match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Cruz Azul vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Azul

The Liga MX Apertura semi-final game between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Angel Sepulveda and Luis Romo will continue to be paired up front, with the likes of Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi and Lorenzo Faravelli supporting from midfield.

In goal, Kevin Mier will eye another clean sheet after making at least two solid saves in the first leg game.

Midfielder Diego Valdes is a doubt due to a muscle problem.

Club America team news

Either Henry Martin or Rodrigo Aguirre will spearhead the attack, while Brian Rodriguez joins in from the left side.

Alan Cervantes put up a crucial performance on Thursday, and should marshal the midfield once again.

