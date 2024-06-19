Croatia vs Albania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Croatia and Albania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Croatia and Albania will be looking to put up their first points on the board as the two sides clash in a Group B tie of Euro 2024 at Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.

In their respective openers, the Checkered Ones suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain while the Red and Blacks lost 2-1 to Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Croatia vs Albania kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 6 am PT Venue: Volksparkstadion

The European Championship match between Croatia and Albania will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am ET / 6 am PT on Wednesday, June 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Croatia vs Albania online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Croatia and Albania is available to watch on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Following the humiliating start, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic may think of fielding Josko Gvardiol ahead of Marin Pongracic in defence, with Borna Sosa at left-back.

Further up, Marcelo Brozovic could lose his spot to either Luka Sucic or Mario Pasalic.

Bruno Petkovic's missed penalty on Saturday could see him start on the bench again, while Ivan Perisic is not fully fit to feature from the onset.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Ivanusec, Sucic, Baturina Forwards: Kramaric, Perisic, Budimir, Petkovic, Pjaca, Pasalic

Albania team news

Forward Jasir Asani emerges as a doubt on account of an ankle issue, and one of Rey Manaj or Armando Broja should step in if required.

Sassuolo midfielder Nedim Bajrami will continue to marshal the midfield.

Albania possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Laci, Bajrami, Hoxha; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: E. Berisha, Kastrati, Strakosha Defenders: Balliu, Mitaj, Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimshiti, Mihaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Aliji Midfielders: Gjasula, Bajrami, Laci, M. Berisha, Muci, Ramadani, Asllani, Abrashi Forwards: Manaj, Asani, Broja, Seferi, Daku, Hoxha

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Croatia and Albania across all competitions.

Useful links