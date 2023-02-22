WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wields a sword and dons traditional dress as he joins in Saudi Founding Day celebrations with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo participated in the Saudi Founding Day celebrations at his new home, which took place at Al-Nassr's stadium.

  • Saudi Arabia celebrating founding day
  • National holiday since last year
  • Ronald joined in festivities at Mrsool Park

WHAT HAPPENED? February 22 commemorates the country's founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, which was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman. The four-day holiday features a host of cultural events which take place across Saudi Arabia, with Ronaldo joining in at Al-Nassr's Stadium, Mrsool Park, which he now calls home.

A video of the festivities shows Ronaldo and his team-mates in traditional Saudi dress and wielding ceremonial swords.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese superstar is enjoying a period of rest following his side's win over Al-Taawoun on Friday. Ronaldo recorded his first and second assists for his new club - the first of which was a beautiful pass from inside his own half - as Al-Nassr celebrated a 2-1 victory to stay top of the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old will next be in action for Al-Nassr when they travel to Damac FC in the league on Saturday.