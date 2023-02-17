WATCH: CR7 turns provider! Cristiano Ronaldo produces beautiful assist from his own half to put Al-Nassr ahead against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo produced an incredible assist from inside his own half to give Al-Nassr the lead against Al-Taawoun on Friday.

Arrived this winter after Man United exit

Has already delivered goals

Now showing more quality with great assist

WHAT HAPPENED? Playing in the Saudi Pro League, the 37-year-old received the ball inside his own half before sweeping a brilliant pass in behind the defence to his teammate. Abdulrahman Ghareeb finished calmly to give Al-Nassr a 17th-minute lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo has already scored five goals in four games before this latest appearance – including a four-goal haul in his last outing – this was his first-ever assist for his new side.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After this match, Al-Nassr will travel away to Damak on 25 February for their next Saudi Pro League fixture.