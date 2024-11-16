How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas City Roos NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton versus Kansas City NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kansas City Roos (2-1) are on the road to face the No. 14 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) on Saturday, November 16, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Bluejays (3–0) are coming off a dominant 78-43 victory over Houston Christian. Creighton built a commanding 39-12 lead by halftime and cruised to a comfortable win in the second half. They showcased efficient shooting, hitting 55.8% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 65% from the free-throw line.

The Roos (2–1) enter this game after a tough 82-56 loss to Iowa State. Kansas City trailed 34-22 at halftime and struggled defensively in the second half, giving up 48 points. Offensively, they struggled to find their rhythm, shooting just 33.3% from the floor, 25.8% from deep, but an impressive 92.3% from the charity stripe.

Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas City Roos: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas City Roos and the Creighton Bluejays in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT in CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Location Omaha, NE

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas City Roos on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas City Roos and the Creighton Bluejays live on:

TV Channel: FS2

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas City Roos play-by-play commentary on radio

Kansas City Roos team news & key performers

The Kansas City Roos head into this game following a tough 82-56 defeat at the hands of Iowa State. The Roos struggled mightily on offense, connecting on just 33% of their shots, and were thoroughly outmatched on the boards, being outrebounded 34-22.

Jamar Brown led the way for Kansas City, scoring 20 points and pulling down 4 rebounds. This season, Brown has been the team's top performer, averaging 18.3 points and a team-leading 8 rebounds per game. Jayson Petty has also been a key contributor, adding 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

On the other hand, the Creighton Bluejays are coming off an impressive 78-43 victory over Houston Christian, where their defense took center stage. Creighton smothered their opponents, holding them to just 25% shooting from the field and a mere 14% from three-point range.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the offensive standout for the Bluejays, scoring 16 points on a flawless 5-of-5 shooting performance while grabbing 5 rebounds. This season, Kalkbrenner leads Creighton with an average of 29.7 points per game, along with a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Supporting him is Steven Ashworth, who contributes 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a team-best 7.3 assists per game.