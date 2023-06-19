CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Full list of champions & runners up

Who has lifted the trophy the most since the inception of the Gold Cup in 1991?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the primary international football competition that covers the regions of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. So far 16 editions of the tournament have been played since the inaugural edition in 1991.

The United States of America will be hoping to defend their status as reigning champions at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup which will be held from June 24 to July 16. A late winner from Miles Robinson helped the North Americans clinch victory over Mexico in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

It is between these two teams that the CONCACAF Gold Cup has mostly switched around, with the other nations often being spectators to both nations battling it out to establish their dominance over one another. Canada are the only other team to have won the tournament, having done so in 2000, also the only time they have reached the final.

Who has won the most CONCACAF Gold Cups?

While the USA may have won the tournament last time out, the Mexicans hold the record for most CONCACAF Gold Cup wins having won the tournament eight times.

However, the United States of America aren't that far off having won the competition seven times and will be hoping to close the gap and eventually climb to the top of the list.

List of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners

The United States of America were the inaugural champion in 1991, however, the next three iterations were won by Mexico, until their streak was broken by Canada in 2000, who overcame guest nation Colombia.

Since then the trophy has alternated between the USA and Mexico, with no other nation able to break their dominance. Even strong guest countries such as Brazil have been unable to pry away the trophy from the hands of these two nations.