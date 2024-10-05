How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After failing to hold off Inter Miami from the Supporters' Shield any longer, Columbus Crew will face Philadelphia Union in Saturday's Major Soccer League (MLS) match at Lower.com Field.

The Crew's slim hopes of climbing to the top were diminished after Inter Miami edged Wednesday's match up 3-2 to claim the Shield, while the Union find themselves 10th on the Eastern Conference standings table following their 2-1 loss to Orlando City last time out.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

MLS match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

With defender Rudy Camacho facing a ban on account of his red card in the Inter Miami defeat, Yevgen Cheberko would come in as the replacement at the back.

Goalkeeper Evan Bush and midfielder Sean Zawadski remain sidelined through injuries, while Christian Ramirez, Diego Rossi and Cucho Hernandez should continue leading the line.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Cheberko, Amundsen; Farsi, Matan, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Philadelphia Union team news

Apart from goalkeeper Holden Trent who is ruled out with a hand injury, defender Isaiah LeFlore is a long-term injury absentee due to a knee injury.

Besides, forward Mikael Uhre is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. So Sam Adeniran is likely to lead the attack.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Jacques, Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag, Adeniran, Baribo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney Forwards: Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 28, 2024 Philadelphia Union 0-1 Columbus Crew MLS August 21, 2024 Columbus Crew 3-1 Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup September 30, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union MLS February 25, 2023 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Columbus Crew MLS July 3, 2022 Columbus Crew 0-0 Philadelphia Union MLS

