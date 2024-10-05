How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After failing to hold off Inter Miami from the Supporters' Shield any longer, Columbus Crew will face Philadelphia Union in Saturday's Major Soccer League (MLS) match at Lower.com Field.
The Crew's slim hopes of climbing to the top were diminished after Inter Miami edged Wednesday's match up 3-2 to claim the Shield, while the Union find themselves 10th on the Eastern Conference standings table following their 2-1 loss to Orlando City last time out.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
MLS match between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
With defender Rudy Camacho facing a ban on account of his red card in the Inter Miami defeat, Yevgen Cheberko would come in as the replacement at the back.
Goalkeeper Evan Bush and midfielder Sean Zawadski remain sidelined through injuries, while Christian Ramirez, Diego Rossi and Cucho Hernandez should continue leading the line.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Cheberko, Amundsen; Farsi, Matan, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
Philadelphia Union team news
Apart from goalkeeper Holden Trent who is ruled out with a hand injury, defender Isaiah LeFlore is a long-term injury absentee due to a knee injury.
Besides, forward Mikael Uhre is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. So Sam Adeniran is likely to lead the attack.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Jacques, Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag, Adeniran, Baribo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|C. Sullivan, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney
|Forwards:
|Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 28, 2024
|Philadelphia Union 0-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|August 21, 2024
|Columbus Crew 3-1 Philadelphia Union
|Leagues Cup
|September 30, 2023
|Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|February 25, 2023
|Philadelphia Union 4-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|July 3, 2022
|Columbus Crew 0-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS