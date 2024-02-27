Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs, Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women square off at the Snapdragon Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

After a staggering win in their opening encounter, Colombia Women were defeated by Brazil Women in their second game to push them to the second spot in the table. A win here could seal a spot in the next round while a loss could dump them out of the competition.

Puerto Rico Women, on the other hand, are behind Colombia in the table due to the latter's formidable goal difference but the side would be confident in springing a surprise on their South American opposition.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women face off at the Snapdragon Stadium on February 27, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colombia Women team news

Despite Manuela Pavi Sepulveda's brace against Panama, the forward was used as a substitute in Colombia's defeat against Brazil but the Atletico Mineiro forward would be vying to displace young prodigy Linda Caicedo in the eleven and guarantee a victory.

Colombia Women predicted XI: Giraldo; C. Arias, D. Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Montoya, Durango, Zanger; Restrepo, Usme, Pavi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alzate, Lopera, Cardoso Defenders: Vanegas, C. Arias, Sepulveda, Baron, D. Arias, Carabali, Andrade, Ramos Midfielders: Yanten, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Celis, Izquierdo, Salazar, Ramos, Caicedo Forwards: Usme, Pavi, Bahr

Puerto Rico Women team news

Puerto Rico Women are without any fresh injury concerns and could field a strong eleven against Colombia in what could be a do-or-die for the side.

Madison Taylor Cox equalised the billing for Puerto Rico in their previous clash against Panama as Danielle Marcano scored a scintillating goal in injury time to give them a crucial victory.

Puerto Rico Women predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Cox, DiOrio, Martinez; Driesse, Martinez; Love, Marcano, Aguilera; DeJesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: JLo Varada, Sydney Martinez, Ariana Anderson Defenders: Verónica García, Bryana Pizarro, Madison Cox, Jazmine Méndez, Isabel Martínez, Imani Morlock, DiOrio Midfielders: Jailene de Jesus, Skylynn Rodríguez, Nickolette Driesse, Jill Aguilera, Ashley McMahon, Josephine Cotto, Sarah Martinez Forwards: Daphane Méndez, Gloria Douglas, Cristina Torres, Juelle Love, Danielle Marcano, Kennedy Garcia

Head-to-head

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions

Useful links