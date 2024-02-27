Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

With a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs, Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women square off at the Snapdragon Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
After a staggering win in their opening encounter, Colombia Women were defeated by Brazil Women in their second game to push them to the second spot in the table. A win here could seal a spot in the next round while a loss could dump them out of the competition.
Puerto Rico Women, on the other hand, are behind Colombia in the table due to the latter's formidable goal difference but the side would be confident in springing a surprise on their South American opposition.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women kick-off time
|Date:
|February 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women face off at the Snapdragon Stadium on February 27, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Colombia Women vs Puerto Rico Women online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Colombia Women and Puerto Rico Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Colombia Women team news
Despite Manuela Pavi Sepulveda's brace against Panama, the forward was used as a substitute in Colombia's defeat against Brazil but the Atletico Mineiro forward would be vying to displace young prodigy Linda Caicedo in the eleven and guarantee a victory.
Colombia Women predicted XI: Giraldo; C. Arias, D. Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Montoya, Durango, Zanger; Restrepo, Usme, Pavi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alzate, Lopera, Cardoso
|Defenders:
|Vanegas, C. Arias, Sepulveda, Baron, D. Arias, Carabali, Andrade, Ramos
|Midfielders:
|Yanten, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Celis, Izquierdo, Salazar, Ramos, Caicedo
|Forwards:
|Usme, Pavi, Bahr
Puerto Rico Women team news
Puerto Rico Women are without any fresh injury concerns and could field a strong eleven against Colombia in what could be a do-or-die for the side.
Madison Taylor Cox equalised the billing for Puerto Rico in their previous clash against Panama as Danielle Marcano scored a scintillating goal in injury time to give them a crucial victory.
Puerto Rico Women predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Cox, DiOrio, Martinez; Driesse, Martinez; Love, Marcano, Aguilera; DeJesus
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|JLo Varada, Sydney Martinez, Ariana Anderson
|Defenders:
|Verónica García, Bryana Pizarro, Madison Cox, Jazmine Méndez, Isabel Martínez, Imani Morlock, DiOrio
|Midfielders:
|Jailene de Jesus, Skylynn Rodríguez, Nickolette Driesse, Jill Aguilera, Ashley McMahon, Josephine Cotto, Sarah Martinez
|Forwards:
|Daphane Méndez, Gloria Douglas, Cristina Torres, Juelle Love, Danielle Marcano, Kennedy Garcia
Head-to-head
The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions