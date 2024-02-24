Colombia Women vs Brazil Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Colombia Women and Brazil Women lock horns in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup with both sides vying to make it two wins out of two games.
Colombia Women dismantled Panama in their maiden game of the competition as they scored six goals without reply in a scintillating performance.
Brazil Women, on the other hand, needed a late goal from Gabi Nunes as the Levante forward helped her national side secure a crucial win. With Colombia flying high after their magnificent victory, Brazil would be looking to garner all three points and march into the next stage of the tournament.
Colombia Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
Colombia Women and Brazil Women will square off at the Snapdragon Stadium on February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Colombia Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Colombia Women and Brazil Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Colombia Women team news
Manuel Pavi Sepulveda netted a majestic brace in the thrashing of Panama and the Colombian star would be looking to add to her goal tally. Sepulveda will be supported by Catalina Usme in attack after she also scored a goal for her side.
Colombia Women predicted XI: Giraldo; C. Arias, D. Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Montoya, Durango, Zanger; Restrepo, Usme, Pavi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alzate, Lopera, Cardoso
|Defenders:
|Vanegas, C. Arias, Sepulveda, Baron, D. Arias, Carabali, Andrade, Ramos
|Midfielders:
|Yanten, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Celis, Izquierdo, Salazar, Ramos, Caicedo
|Forwards:
|Usme, Pavi, Bahr
Brazil Women team news
The only change in the lineup could be Gabi Nunes replacing Beatriz in the eleven after the former turned the previous tie in their favour with her late goal.
Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Debinha, Nunes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Luciana, Gabi Barbieri, Amanda Coimbra
|Defenders:
|Antônia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thaís, Yasmim, Bia Menezes
|Midfielders:
|Ary Borges, Julia Bianchi, Vitória Yaya, Aline Milene, Duda Sampaio
|Forwards:
|Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, Lauren, Gabi Portilho, Geyse, Duda Santos, Aline Gomes
Head-to-Head
|Date
|Fixture
|Competition
|31 Jul 2022
|Colombia W 0-1 Brazil W
|Copa America Women
|23 Apr 2018
|Brazil W 3-0 Colombia W
|Copa America Women
|26 Jul 2015
|Brazil W 4-0 Colombia W
|Pan American Women
|28 Sept 2014
|Colombia W 0-0 Brazil W
|Copa America Women
|13 March 2014
|Brazil W 2-1 Colombia W
|South American Women