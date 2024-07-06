This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colombia vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaColombiaPanamaColombia vs Panama

How to watch the 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia and Panama will battle for a spot in the 2024 Copa America semi-finals when they square off at the State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

The victors will face the winners of the last-eight fixture between Uruguay and Brazil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Panama kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 6, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Venue:State Farm Stadium

The 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colombia vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling Blue, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Jefferson Lerma is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, so Mateus Uribe can come in as the replacement in midfield.

Jhon Lucumi remains a doubt due to a knock, as Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta are expected to persevere as the centre-back pair.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo will have to decide between Jhon Cordoba, Rafael Santos Borre and Jhon Duran to lead the three-man frontline alongside captain James Rodriguez and Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Uribe, J. Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ospina, Vargas, Montero
Defenders:Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado
Midfielders:Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Quintero, Asprilla
Forwards:Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Panama team news

Adalberto Carrasquilla will miss the game as part of his two-match suspension after the midfielder's direct red card in Panama's win against the USMNT last week.

Jovani Welch will hence continue to deputise for Carrasquilla alongside Cristian Martinez, with Cesar Blackman and Edgar Barcenas deployed on the flanks.

At the back, Carlos Harvey is also likely to continue ahead of Roderick Miller, while Jose Fajardo leads the line.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Harvey, Davies; Blackman, Martinez, Welch, Barcenas; Fajardo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera
Defenders:Davis, Murillo, Miller, Blackman, Cordoba, I. Anderson, E. Anderson, Farina, Valencia
Midfielders:Godoy, Barcenas, Yanis, Martinez, Ayarza, Gondola, Welch, Harvey, Lenis
Forwards:Fajardo, Rodriguez, Diaz, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Panama across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 3, 2019Colombia 3-0 PanamaInternational Friendly
May 10, 2007Panama 0-4 ColombiaInternational Friendly
July 21, 2005Colombia 2-3 PanamaCONCACAF Gold Cup
July 6, 2005Colombia 0-1 PanamaCONCACAF Gold Cup
February 27, 1973Panama 2-4 ColombiaBolivarian Games

Useful links

