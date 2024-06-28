Colombia vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will be aiming to secure their spot in Copa America 2024 round of 16 with a game to spare when they take on Costa Rica at the State Farm Stadium on Friday.

Los Cafeteros are atop Group D following a 2-1 win over Paraguay, while Los Ticos shocked Brazil to a goalless draw in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT Venue: State Farm Stadium

The Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Friday, June 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling Blue, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX, Universo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Jhon Lucumi is a major doubt after being forced off midway through the first half of the game against Paraguay, with Yerry Mina in line to slot in at centre-back.

Having earned his 50th cap last time out, Luis Diaz should continue alongside Jhon Duran in attack, while goalkeeper Camilo Vargas could be given the nod ahead of David Ospina once again.

James Rodriguez assisted both Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma in the Paraguay win.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez; Duran, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Costa Rica team news

The likes of Haxzel Quiros, Juan Pablo Vargas and Jefferson Brenes are expected to keep their spots in the XI, while goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira eyes another clean sheet in the tournament.

At the same time, 19-year-old Jeyland Mitchell will be raring for another start alongside Vargas and Francisco Calvo at the heart of defence.

Alvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde will lead the line of attack.

Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Quiros, Mitchell, J. Vargas, Calvo, Lassiter; Galo, Bran, Aguilera; Zamora, Ugalde

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira Midfielders: Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran Forwards: Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Costa Rica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 16, 2018 Colombia 3-1 Costa Rica International Friendly June 11, 2016 Colombia 2-3 Costa Rica Copa America June 7, 2015 Colombia 1-0 Costa Rica International Friendly July 2, 2011 Colombia 1-0 Costa Rica Copa America July 17, 2004 Colombia 2-0 Costa Rica Copa America

