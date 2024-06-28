Colombia vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Colombia will be aiming to secure their spot in Copa America 2024 round of 16 with a game to spare when they take on Costa Rica at the State Farm Stadium on Friday.
Los Cafeteros are atop Group D following a 2-1 win over Paraguay, while Los Ticos shocked Brazil to a goalless draw in their opening game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Colombia vs Costa Rica kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
|Venue:
|State Farm Stadium
The Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.
It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Friday, June 28, in the United States (US).
How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling Blue, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX, Universo and DirecTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Colombia team news
Jhon Lucumi is a major doubt after being forced off midway through the first half of the game against Paraguay, with Yerry Mina in line to slot in at centre-back.
Having earned his 50th cap last time out, Luis Diaz should continue alongside Jhon Duran in attack, while goalkeeper Camilo Vargas could be given the nod ahead of David Ospina once again.
James Rodriguez assisted both Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma in the Paraguay win.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez; Duran, Diaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ospina, Vargas, Montero
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado
|Midfielders:
|Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba
Costa Rica team news
The likes of Haxzel Quiros, Juan Pablo Vargas and Jefferson Brenes are expected to keep their spots in the XI, while goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira eyes another clean sheet in the tournament.
At the same time, 19-year-old Jeyland Mitchell will be raring for another start alongside Vargas and Francisco Calvo at the heart of defence.
Alvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde will lead the line of attack.
Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Quiros, Mitchell, J. Vargas, Calvo, Lassiter; Galo, Bran, Aguilera; Zamora, Ugalde
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz
|Defenders:
|Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira
|Midfielders:
|Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran
|Forwards:
|Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Costa Rica across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 16, 2018
|Colombia 3-1 Costa Rica
|International Friendly
|June 11, 2016
|Colombia 2-3 Costa Rica
|Copa America
|June 7, 2015
|Colombia 1-0 Costa Rica
|International Friendly
|July 2, 2011
|Colombia 1-0 Costa Rica
|Copa America
|July 17, 2004
|Colombia 2-0 Costa Rica
|Copa America