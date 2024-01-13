Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a break of just over three weeks, the Liga MX returns with the Clausura 2024, as Chivas Guadalajara and Santos Laguna go head-to-head at Estadio Akron on Saturday night.

It will be the first test for newly-appointed Argentine coach Fernando Gago, who replaced Serbian Veljko Paunovic on the red and white bench during the break.

Although Paunovic initially exceeded expectations with a run to the 2023 Clausura final in his first season in charge, the 2023 Apertura quarterfinal exit to Pumas UNAM, coupled with a failure to qualify for the knockout round of the summer's inaugural MLS-Liga MX Leagues Cup, ultimately led to his departure. Now, Gago will look to capture Guadalajara's long-awaited 13th title.

On the other hand, Santos Laguna failed to qualify for the 2023 Apertura Liguilla , as they were eliminated by Club Leon in the Wildcard Play-In.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CD Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05pm ET/ 7:05pm CT/ 5:05pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron Location: Zapopan, Jalisco

Chivas and Santos Laguna face off on Saturday, January 13, 2023, at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:05 pm Pacific Time (PT) for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Until now, Chivas have only made one addition to their squad in the form of defender José Castillo, while they have lost the likes of Cristián Calderón (América) and Hiram Mier, as well as a large number of youth players have been offloaded, including Jesus 'Tepa' Gonzalez, Zahid Munoz and Oscar Macías.

Santiago Ormeño has been loaned to Puebla, and Ángel Zaldívar and Luis Puente have been sold to Juárez and Pachuca, respectively.

There is still a lot of speculation around the possible return of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez , after more than ten years of having left to fulfill the European and American dream. Goalkeeper Óscar Whalley, and Mateo Chávez are set to be handed their Liga MX debuts here.

Chivas possible XI: Whalley, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Castillo, Mozo; González, Beltrán, Guzmán; Brizuela, Alvarado, Macías

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla, M. Chavez Forwards: Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Ma

Santos Laguna team news

While Uruguayan boss Pablo Repetto has somehow kept his job despite an underwhelming Apertura 2023, Santos Laguna have suffered a significant loss in the form of star midfielder Argentine Juan Brunetta's departure to Tigres UANL. To compensate for the loss, Repetto has signed Uruguayan playmaker Franco Fagúndez, while Vladimir Loroña and Santiago Núñez's arrivals will bolster their backline.

There is also talk of a possible departure of the Colombian Harold Preciado, top scorer of the Apertura 2023, as well as Matheus Doría, and Félix Torres, so it will be a worrying few weeks of the winter window for Santos Laguna fans.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Govea, Nunez, Prieto, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino, Medina, Vergara, Fagundez; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda

Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/27/23 Santos Laguna 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura 03/05/23 Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 Santos Laguna Liga MX Clausura 12/20/22 Chivas Guadalajara 4-0 Santos Laguna Europe Friendlies 07/17/22 Santos Laguna 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura 06/16/22 Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 Santos Laguna America Friendlies

