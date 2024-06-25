Chile vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Chile and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will take on Argentina in the group stage of the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi and co. began their Copa America campaign with a 2-0 win over Canada, thanks to second-half goals from Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. Chile, on the other hand, were held by Peru in their tournament opener and will be hoping to pick up their first win - however daunting that task might be in reality against the tournament favourites.

Chile vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm EST Venue: MetLife Stadium

The match will be played at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America 2024 fixture between Argentina and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through FS1, ViX, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Diego Valdes might be uncertain for Chile after being substituted at halftime in the last game due to an injury.

Victor Davila, Alexis Sanchez, and Erick Pulgar all received yellow cards in their opening match, meaning they would be suspended for the final group game if they received another yellow card on Tuesday.

Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Echeverria, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Diaz; Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Cortés, Arias Defenders: Catalán, Maripán, Díaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo, Galdámes, Isla, Kuscevic, Fernández Midfielders: Pulgar, Núñez, Echeverría, Pérez, Pavez Forwards: Sánchez, Osorio, Dávila, Vargas, Brereton Díaz, Bolados, Guerrero, Zavala

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi will be raring to go and open his account in this edition of Copa America. It wouldn't be a surprise to see an unchanged lineup for Argentina in their second group game.

Valentin Carboni earned his first call-up from Lionel Scaloni, but alongside Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, he was also an unused substitute in their first match.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/01/22 Chile 1 - 2 Argentina World Cup qualifier 15/06/21 Argentina 1 - 1 Chile Copa America 04/06/21 Argentina 1 - 1 Chile World Cup qualifier 06/09/19 Chile 0 - 0 Argentina Friendly 07/07/19 Argentina 2 - 1 Chile Copa America

