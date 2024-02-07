Chelsea Women vs Sunderland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the game between Chelsea Women and Sunderland Women live.

Chelsea Women welcome Sunderland Women in an intriguing FA WSL Cup clash as both teams look for a spot in the semi-final.

Chelsea Women enter the contest on the back of a thrilling victory against Everton as they netted three goals past their rivals in their last outing.

Sunderland Women, on the other hand, finished the group stage at the summit of Group A and are on a streak of two consecutive victories in the competition as they look to challenge Chelsea's domination in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea Women vs Sunderland Women kick-off time

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women will face Sunderland Women at the Kingsmeadow on February 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Sunderland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game between Chelsea Women and Sunderland Women will be available to stream live on the FA Player.

How to watch games with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Jessie Fleming joined Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the winter transfer window ruling the Canadian international out of the clash.

Talismanic goalscorer Sam Kerr is nursing an ACL injury ruling her out of the fixture alongside all of Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova, Catarina Macario and Millie Bright.

Chelsea Women predicted XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten; James

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Sunderland Women team news

The visitors will be without the services of two players with Katie Kitching representing New Zealand at the OFC Olympic qualifying tournament while Louise Griffiths is sidelined from the fixture after being handed the marching orders in her side's clash against Sunderland.

Sunderland Women predicted XI: Moan; Brown, Watson, Goddard, Westrup; Rouse, Fenton, McAteer; McCatty, Jones, Dear.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moan, Borthwick Defenders: Brown, Watson, Goddard, Westrup, Beer Midfielders: Rouse, Fenton, McAteer, Ejupi, Corbyn, Ede, McInnes Forwards: McCatty, Jones, Dear, Scarr

Head-to-head

Date Fixture Competition 13 May 2018 Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland WSL 1 Oct 2017 Sunderland 0-6 Chelsea WSL

