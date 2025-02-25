How to watch today's Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea and Southampton will be looking to arrest their respective slumps when they meet for a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Although 34 points are separating them on the league standings table, both teams have endured a similar last five games that include an FA Cup fourth-round exit followed by back-to-back losses in the English top flight.

The Blues' last league outing was a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa, while the rock-bottom side are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Already without injury victims Omari Kellyman, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Nicolas Jackson, Romeo Lavia and Marc Guiu, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca suffered another blow as Trevoh Chalobah was forced off with a back problem in the Villa loss.

Tosin Adarabioyo could earn the nod ahead of Josh Acheampong at the back, and Reece James may be rested despite completing 90 minutes over the weekend.

Southampton team news

The Saints manager Ivan Juric will also have to cope without Jan Bednarek after the defender suffered a muscular problem against Brighton. Moreso, in case Taylor Harwood-Bellis is not passed fit due to an ankle issue, Jack Stephens may be introduced in the back three alongside Armel Bella-Kotchap and James Bree.

Ross Stewart, Ryan Fraser and Adam Lallana remain sidelined by injuries, while midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is ineligible to face his parent club.

