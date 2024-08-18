Manchester City will be aiming for a fifth straight Premier League title when Pep Guardiola's men begin their new campaign with an away game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
While on a US tour earlier this month, City defeated Chelsea 4-2 in the pre-season, wherein last season's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man City - TV channels and live streams
In the U.S. there are a number of different ways for fans to tune into the game, with all of the action to be shown live on both the USA Network and Peacock Premium.
Peacock Premium is the cheapest option, with subscriptions starting from as little as $7.99 per month. If you're a soccer fan wanting to tune in on a number of games throughout the 2024-25 season, you will need a provider that offers the USA Network as they tend to show the bigger games of the weekend.
To get streaming access to the USA Network, check out services like Fubo, as well as other options including Sling TV and DirecTV Stream. All of these also offer access to UNIVERSO for Spanish language commentary.
Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial to customers can try out their service before committing long-term.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester City
If you would prefer to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the game, you can do so with a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription.
New listeners can start their subscription today by paying as little as $1 for the first three months.
Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|08:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Besides being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Reece James would be suspended anyway on account of a red card from last season, so Malo Gusto should deputise at right-back.
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will face competition from new signing Filip Jorgensen, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are likely to be paired in central defence.
Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer are all in line for starts.
Meanwhile, amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Conor Gallagher is likely to remain out of Blues' boss Enzo Maresca's projectory.
Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W. Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Nkunku, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kepa, Petrovic, Jorgensen
|Defenders:
|Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Chilwell, Gusto, W. Fofana, Acheampong, Humphreys
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Mudryk, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega, Anjorin
|Forwards:
|Lukaku, Sterling, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, George, Washington, Stutter, D. Fofana, Angelo, Matos, Guiu, Neto
Manchester City team news
Oscar Bobb is a long-term injury absentee on account of a fractured fibula, while Rodri is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Besides, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones remain as doubts after the England trio missed the Community Shield final last weekend.
Given Rodri's absence, Mateo Kovacic could face his former side from the middle, alongside one among Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.
New signing Savinho is in line to make his Premier League debut on the right, with either Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish on the opposite flank. Haaland is the obvious pick to spearhead the attack.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, Nunes, McAtee
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 3, 2024
|Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea
|Club Friendlies
|April 20, 2024
|Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
|FA Cup
|February 17, 2024
|Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|November 12, 2023
|Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City
|Premier League
|May 21, 2023
|Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
|Premier League