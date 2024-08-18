This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch or listen to today's Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be aiming for a fifth straight Premier League title when Pep Guardiola's men begin their new campaign with an away game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

While on a US tour earlier this month, City defeated Chelsea 4-2 in the pre-season, wherein last season's Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City - TV channels and live streams

In the U.S. there are a number of different ways for fans to tune into the game, with all of the action to be shown live on both the USA Network and Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium is the cheapest option, with subscriptions starting from as little as $7.99 per month. If you're a soccer fan wanting to tune in on a number of games throughout the 2024-25 season, you will need a provider that offers the USA Network as they tend to show the bigger games of the weekend.

To get streaming access to the USA Network, check out services like Fubo, as well as other options including Sling TV and DirecTV Stream. All of these also offer access to UNIVERSO for Spanish language commentary.

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial to customers can try out their service before committing long-term.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chelsea vs Manchester City

If you would prefer to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the game, you can do so with a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription.

New listeners can start their subscription today by paying as little as $1 for the first three months.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 18, 2024
Kick-off time:08:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

Chelsea team news

Besides being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Reece James would be suspended anyway on account of a red card from last season, so Malo Gusto should deputise at right-back.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will face competition from new signing Filip Jorgensen, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are likely to be paired in central defence.

Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer are all in line for starts.

Meanwhile, amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Conor Gallagher is likely to remain out of Blues' boss Enzo Maresca's projectory.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W. Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Nkunku, Palmer.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kepa, Petrovic, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Chilwell, Gusto, W. Fofana, Acheampong, Humphreys
Midfielders:Fernandez, Mudryk, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia, Viega, Anjorin
Forwards:Lukaku, Sterling, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Broja, George, Washington, Stutter, D. Fofana, Angelo, Matos, Guiu, Neto

Manchester City team news

Oscar Bobb is a long-term injury absentee on account of a fractured fibula, while Rodri is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Besides, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones remain as doubts after the England trio missed the Community Shield final last weekend.

Given Rodri's absence, Mateo Kovacic could face his former side from the middle, alongside one among Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

New signing Savinho is in line to make his Premier League debut on the right, with either Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish on the opposite flank. Haaland is the obvious pick to spearhead the attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Kabore
Midfielders:Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, Nunes, McAtee
Forwards:Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 3, 2024Manchester City 4-2 ChelseaClub Friendlies
April 20, 2024Manchester City 1-0 ChelseaFA Cup
February 17, 2024Manchester City 1-1 ChelseaPremier League
November 12, 2023Chelsea 4-4 Manchester CityPremier League
May 21, 2023Manchester City 1-0 ChelseaPremier League

Useful links

