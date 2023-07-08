'It was a shock to me' - Chelsea's latest signing Ishé Samuels-Smith speaks out after sealing move from Everton

Everton's 17-year-old talent, Ishe Samuels-Smith, expressed surprise and excitement over Chelsea move.

Ishé Samuels-Smith joins Chelsea from Everton

Transfer move came as a shock

Samuels-Smith shares his feelings post-transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Samuels-Smith has spoken out following his move from Everton to Chelsea. The talented player expressed his surprise at the transfer, highlighting the unexpected nature of the opportunity. He also conveyed his excitement about joining Chelsea and embarking on a new chapter in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels," said the 17-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Samuels-Smith has represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer, and established himself as a regular for Everton Under-21s last season, featuring as both a centre-back and a left-back. The 17-year-old made the bench in the Premier League when Fulham visited Goodison Park.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAMUELS-SMITH? The youngster will fight for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's squad and try to impress during pre-season.