Chelsea can't have 24 shots and only score two goals - Jorginho

The Italian midfielder scored the opener from the penalty spot in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton

Jorginho has urged his team-mates to be more clinical if they are to succeed in the .

The midfielder scored the game’s opening goal in Saturday’s win over as Frank Lampard claimed his first Premier League home win as head coach of the Blues.

The narrow victory made it back-to-back triumphs at Stamford Bridge following the midweek victory over League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the .

But midfielder Jorginho has told his fellow Chelsea players that they must improve in front of goal, with the home side having taken 24 shots in the win over the Seagulls.

The Italian scored the opener from the spot, with Willian adding a second soon after, following a first half of 17 Chelsea shots without breaking the deadlock.

“It is important because we needed to create a lot [to score against Brighton], but I think we need to be better because we can’t create how we did and score just two goals,” Jorginho told Standard Sport.

“These [Champions League] games, you can’t make a mistake because every team is very good. They [opponents] can create just one chance and can score. So we need to be more strong with our mentality to defend."

He added: “The Champions League is very difficult, but we are ready to go everywhere to try to win.”

Lampard’s side travel to to take on on Wednesday night in their second Champions League group game, with both sides heading into the fixture on the back of an opening day loss.

The west London side began their European campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to , while Lille lost 3-0 at last season’s semi-finalists .

Chelsea have 14 goals from their seven Premier League games this season, behind only and , with defensive frailties more of a concern for Lampard.

The Blues picked up their first clean sheet of the campaign against Brighton, yet only and Norwich have conceded more this season.

Chelsea had also gone four matches without a home win, with Willian’s deflected strike and Jorginho's spot-kick at Stamford Bridge on Saturday ending that run.