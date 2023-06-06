Champions League seeding pots: How 2023-24 group stage draw is shaping up

GOAL has everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League seeding for the 2022-23 group stage draw.

After a summer full of exciting football action, the focus will soon shift to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

The biggest clubs across the top European leagues are set to compete for the top continental prize and they'll start their journey with the group stage, the draw for which will be held on August 31, 2023.

European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona will all be looking forward to the draw and will be keen to know their group stage opponents. A total of 32 teams from four pots of eight will be drawn into a total of eight groups of four teams each at the Champions League draw event.

When is the Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw?

Date August 31, 2023 Time TBA Venue TBA

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 .

Before the draw, UEFA will announce and present its awards to the best performers from the 2022-23 football season.

Which teams will be involved in the Champions League 2023-24 group stage?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage will feature a total of 32 football teams. 26 clubs are given direct entry into the draw. Six more clubs will join them following wins in qualifiers.

Qualified teams are divided into four pots: Pot 1 contains the title holders, the Europa League winners and the champions of the top six national leagues based on UEFA country coefficients. The remaining three pots are populated according to a team's UEFA club coefficient.

The final members of Pot 3 and Pot 4 will be decided following the play-off fixtures before the draw takes place. Two teams from the same football association cannot be drawn into the same group in the draw.

Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw seeding pots

The table below lists all the confirmed teams set to take part in the Champions League 2023-24 group stage. it must be noted that the Champions League 2022-23 final and the qualifying rounds are yet to be played, which means the teams and their pots may be rearranged according to their UEFA club coefficients.

Pot 1 will consist of the current title holders of the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the champions from the top six associations determined by their 2021-22 UEFA association coefficients. In the event that Manchester City, the winners of the 2022-23 Premier League, also secure victory in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Feyenoord from the Netherlands (seventh-placed association) will be promoted to Pot 1.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid Feyenoord Newcastle United Union Berlin Sevilla Manchester United Salzburg Lens Manchester City Borussia Dortmund AC Milan TBC Barcelona Atletico Madrid Lazio TBC Bayern München RB Leipzig Red Star Belgrade TBC Paris Saint-Germain Porto Shakhtar Donetsk TBC Napoli Arsenal Real Sociedad TBC Benfica Inter Milan Celtic TBC

How can I watch the Champions League group stage draw?

The Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw can be streamed live on the UEFA official website.

The 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw is shaping up to be a very exciting one. There are a number of top teams that are vying for a place in the competition, and the group stage will be a great opportunity for these teams to show their skills and compete for the trophy.