Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic, who were recently crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership, will take on St. Mirren in their final league game of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic have 90 points from their 37 matches, six points more than second-placed Rangers. Having only lost three games in their entire season, the champions will be confident of signing off in style with a win. And that should be fairly straightforward against fifth-placed St.Mirren who have registered only one win in their last five matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EST Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic attacker Yang Hyun-Jun will be evaluated before kickoff after missing the midweek win over Kilmarnock due to a foot injury.

James McCarthy remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Forrest, Idah, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

St. Mirren team news

For St. Mirren, they will be without Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Jonah Ayunga, who are recovering from hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

St Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, Fraser; Brown, O'Hara, Baccus, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Scott.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/04/24 Celtic 3 - 0 St. Mirren Premiership 11/02/24 St. Mirren 0 - 2 Celtic FA Cup 02/01/24 St. Mirren 0 - 3 Celtic Premiership 02/11/23 Celtic 2 - 1 St. Mirren Premiership 20/05/23 Celtic 2 - 2 St. Mirren Premiership

