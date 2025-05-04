Carrera Cup Day 2 in Miami 2025: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Carrera Cup Day 2 in Miami 2025 live on TV, with & without cable.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America roars back into action this weekend, staying in the Sunshine State for Round 2 of the season's doubleheader – this time under the global spotlight of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, the 3.362-mile, 19-turn street circuit in Miami Gardens will stage races three and four of the 16-round calendar for the blistering Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars (Type 992). The 28-car field will once again battle it out on Yokohama ADVAN slicks – the second straight year the series has run the Miami layout with that setup.

Yves Baltas seized his second career win in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America with a thrilling performance in Saturday’s opener at the Miami International Autodrome, capitalizing on late-race chaos to snatch victory.

Driving the No. 15 ACI Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Baltas kept his cool during a dramatic final restart, pouncing on a mistake from Jimmy Llibre, who ran wide in his pole-sitting No. 2 ACI entry. That error opened the door for Baltas to storm into the lead and never look back.

It’s his first trip to the top step of the podium since his breakout win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last season. Starting third on the grid, Baltas briefly hit the front in the opening lap before Llibre clawed back the lead — but the real drama was still to come.

In Pro-Am, James Sofronas claimed top honors for GMG Racing after JP Martinez retired his No. 4 ACI Porsche due to an unspecified mechanical failure.

There was more heartbreak further down the order — JDX Racing’s duo Sabre Cook and Paul Bocuse both failed to finish, and title hopeful Zachary Vanier didn't even make it to the green flag after suffering a gearbox failure on the grid.

Sunday's feature – a 40-minute sprint – gets underway bright and early at 10:15 am, acting as the warm-up act before Formula 1 lights go out later that day.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami?

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 10:15 am ET

10:15 am ET Venue: Miami International Autodrome

Miami International Autodrome Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

The 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup action lands in Miami Gardens, Florida, with three jam-packed days of racing set for 2–4 May at the Miami International Autodrome.

How to watch 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Day 1 in Miami

TV Channel: IMSA TV

IMSA TV Live streaming: Peacock

Fans won't miss a moment of the action, with every race streamed live across multiple platforms. Tune in via the IMSA and Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube channels, catch the coverage on IMSA TV and Peacock, or follow along on Porsche Motorsport North America's social pages — including Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X — for full-throttle updates all weekend long.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Carrera Cup Miami:

Sunday, May 4 (Day 2)

Race 2 (40 minutes): 10:15 am – 11:00 am ET

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America entry list can be found here.