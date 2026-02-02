How to buy last-minute Carabao Cup 2025/26 tickets: EFL Cup fixtures, final prices, teams & more

Whatever you prefer to call it, whether it be the Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup or the League Cup, the competition always produces high drama and unforgettable footballing memories.

The quest for glory in this season’s Carabao Cup continues apace and you could be part of the exhilarating competition by securing seats to an upcoming Cup encounter, including the final at Wembley Stadium on March 22.

We’ve witnessed some sensational Carabao Cup clashes during the course of the season. There were none bigger than Grimsby knocking out Manchester United in Round 2 after a dramatic and nail-biting shootout, with 23 penalties needed to decide the winner. The minnows may have long departed, with the cream of the Premier League crop rising to the top.

Those who ventured to Wembley for the 2025 Carabao Cup Final were treated to a scintillating showdown, with Newcastle’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware finally coming to an end when they beat Liverpool 2-1. As well as a monumental moment for the devoted Toon Army, it was also an inspiration for many clubs and supporters around the country who continue to dream of trophy success of their own.

Let GOAL take you through all the vital Carabao Cup information you need to know, to give you a better chance of getting your hands on match tickets this season, including where to purchase them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Carabao Cup 2025/26 fixtures

We’re set for a grandstand finish to this season’s Carabao Cup. Check out the remaining fixtures:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Tue, Feb 3 Arsenal vs Chelsea (8pm) Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, Feb 4 Manchester City vs Newcastle (8pm) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Tickets Sun, Mar 22 Final: TBC v TBC Wembley Stadium (London) Tickets

How to buy Carabao Cup 2025/26 tickets

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring Carabao Cup tickets. Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. Carabao Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

As well as allowing fans to experience a thrilling midweek encounter under the lights, the Carabao Cup also offers many rare opportunities to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

Tickets for this year’s Carabao Cup Final on March 22 will be sold via the relevant competing clubs, once they are known. Both sides were allocated approximately 30,000 tickets for the 2025 Final. There will always be high demand for final tickets, and this year won’t be any different.

In addition to buying Carabao Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. Be aware that tickets may be higher than face value on secondary platforms.

How much are Carabao Cup 2025/26 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for Carabao Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, as we reach the final stages and get closer to the March final.

While the official 2026 final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s prices act as a good guide and were as follows:

Level 2 Premium seat: £125-150

Category 1: £108

Category 2: £97

Category 3: £75

Category 4: £58

Category 5: £41

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability. Carabao Cup match tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £27 upwards.

What Carabao Cup 2025/26 hospitality packages are available?

It's worth checking out the official club sites to view the full range of hospitality packages and premium tickets available for forthcoming Carabao Cup matches. Prices depend not only on the package chosen, but the number of guests, and the fixture in question. Higher-profile games, where there is a bigger demand, are likely to see increased prices across the board.

In regards the Carabao Cup Final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience. You're not just a VIP for the Carabao Cup Final either, as you will also secure a seat for The Emirates FA Cup semi-finals (April 25 & 26) and the FA Cup Final (May 16).

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, NFL and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

Inner Circle

Centre Circle

Number Nine

Bobby Moore

One Twenty

Private Box

How to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 matches

If you’re unable to go to any of the upcoming Carabao Cup matches, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move. For UK viewers, Sky Sports are showing/streaming every match from this season’s Carabao Cup live. As well as being able to watch all the games on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

Carabao Cup matches can also be viewed live all over the world. CBS Sports is the home of the English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup in the United States after agreeing a four-deal in 2024, whilst Paramount+ have the rights to show Carabao Cup live streams. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

In Australia, you can watch Carabao Cup live streams on BeIN Sports. A subscription will cost you $15.99 AUD per month or $159.99 AUD per year, which works out at 12 months for the price of 10. You can also get a week's free trial on both options.