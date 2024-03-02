Just days after facing each other in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Group C, Canada Women and Costa Rica Women square off once again in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Canada Women produced a scintillating performance against Costa Rica beating them 3-0 as they wrapped up the group stages with three back-to-back victories. The side will be confident of emulating their heroics once again as they face a familiar opposition at the BMO Stadium.
Costa Rica Women, on the other hand, have a daunting challenge ahead of them. Down after their defeat against Canada, La Sele would be eager to avenge their group stage defeat otherwise they will be dumped out of the competition from the quarter-finals.
Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women kick-off time
|Date:
|March 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will square off at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2024.
The two sides will kick-off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final match between Canada Women and Costa Rica Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Canada Women team news
Canada have just one injury concern with Kansas City forward Nichelle Prince ruled out after Matchday 1 owing to a calf injury.
The Canucks could stick with a similar eleven that featured against Costa Rica Women. Shelina Zadorsky bagged a brace against La Tricolor in their group stage clash while Jordyn Huitema netted the opener.
Canada Women predicted XI: Sheridan; Gilles, Buchanan, Zadorsky; Lawrence, Fleming, Awujo, Carle; Leon, Huitema, Larisey
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx
|Defenders:
|Rose, Gilles, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Carle, St-Georges
|Midfielders:
|Lacasse, Fleming, Quinn, Rose, Awujo, Grosso, Alidou
|Forwards:
|Leon, Smith, Lawrence, Huitema, Viens, Larisey
Costa Rica Women team news
José Benito Rubido Vidal switched to a back four once again against Canada in their group-stage defeat with two defensive midfielders guarding the backline.
Emilie Valenciano and Emily Chinchilla could continue as the two defensive midfielders if Vidal opts for a similar 4-2-3-1 formation with Daniela Cruz, Mariana Benavides, Valeria del Campo, and Gabriela Guillen continuing in defence.
Despite Priscilla Chinchilla's brace against El Salvador on Matchday 2, the youngster was used as a substitute against Canada but the Pachuca midfielder could return to the starting lineup once again with everything on the line.
Costa Rica Women predicted XI: Solera; Guillen, del Campo, Benavides, Cruz; Valenciano, E. Chinchilla; Villalobos, Rodriguez, P. Chinchilla; Salas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Solera, Bermudez, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Guillen, F. Villalobos, del Campo, Valenciano, Elizondo, Cruz, Benavides, Blanco
|Midfielders:
|G. Villalobos, P.Chinchilla, Rodriguez, Barrientos, E.Chinchilla, Bonilla, Pinell, Campos
|Forwards:
|Scott, Salas, Brenes, Solis
Head-to-head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Feb 2024
|Canada Women 3-0 Costa Rica Women
|CONCACAF W Gold Cup
|12 July 2022
|Canada Women 2-0 Costa Rica Women
|CONCACAF W Championship
|8 Feb 2020
|Canada Women 1-0 Costa Rica Women
|CONCACAF Olympic Qualification
|12 Oct 2018
|Costa Rica Women 1-3 Canada Women
|CONCACAF W Championship
|11 Jun 2017
|Canada Women 6-0 Costa Rica Women
|International Women's Friendly