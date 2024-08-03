How to watch today's Canada Women vs Germany Women Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Canada Women and Germany Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada Women will face Germany Women in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Orange Velodrome on Saturday.

The reigning champions made it to the knockouts despite a six-point deduction, one that the Canadian associations tried to appeal against after also resorting to suspending head coach Bev Priestman over the 'Spygate' scandal.

While it was the all-win record in Group A that helped Canada to book a place in the last-eight, the Germans collected six points in order to advance as runners-up from Group B.

Canada Women vs Germany Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am PT / 1 pm ET Venue: Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Canada Women and Germany Women will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, August 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada Women vs Germany Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between Canada Women and Germany Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), NBC Sports, and Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

Acting head coach Any Spence is expected to recall the likes of Gabrielle Carle, Quinn and Nichelle Prince into the XI, but Jayde Riviere remains a doubt after missing group matches due to injury.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan will be shielded by goalscoring defender Vanessa Gilles alongside Jade Rose and Kadeisha Buchanan in the back three, while Janine Beckie and Adriana Leon complete the front three.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Grosso, Fleming, Carle; Beckie, Prince, Leon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo Defenders: Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming Forwards: Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky

Germany Women team news

Germany coach Horst Hrubesch will be sweating on the availability of Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller should continue to feature in attack.

Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Popp, Buhl; Nusken, Schuller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger Defenders: Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn Midfielders: Minge, Lohmann, Musken, Senss, Brand Forwards: Schuller, Freigang, Buhl, Endemann

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Canada Women and Germany Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 21, 2022 Canada 1-0 Germany Arnold Clark Cup June 10, 2018 Canada 2-3 Germany Friendlies Women April 9, 2017 Germany 2-1 Canada Friendlies Women August 16, 2016 Canada 0-2 Germany Olympics Women August 9, 2016 Germany 1-2 Canada Olympics Women

