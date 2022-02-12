Canada star Jonathan David reacts to Man Utd transfer rumours & offers hope to Premier League suitors

Jonathan David claims to be unaware of rumours linking him with Manchester United, but the Canada international is a big fan of the Premier League.

Highly-rated forward impressing at Lille

Has also graced the World Cup finals

Catching the eye of teams in England

WHAT HAPPENED? There is plenty of speculation to suggest that the talented 22-year-old could soon be heading to England, with his potential having been noted by leading sides across Europe. David is currently catching the eye in France with Lille, while he helped his country to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, with 41 goals recorded through 111 appearances for his Ligue 1 employers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Those exploits are said to have attracted interest from Old Trafford, but David has said when quizzed on links to United: “I am aware of nothing. When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment. What happens after I do not know, we will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: David’s admiration of the English top-flight could benefit his many suitors in that part of the world, with big-money bids having been mooted for some time now – with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham also said to be keen on the highly-rated forward.

WHAT NEXT? David’s World Cup adventure with Canada – their first since 1986 – has come to a close, with three defeats in Group F seeing them bow out without picking up a point, although Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies did record his nation’s first goal at FIFA’s showpiece event.