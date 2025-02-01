How to watch today's California vs Syracuse NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California vs Syracuse NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Syracuse Orange and California Golden Bears have endured rough stretches in ACC play, and they'll go head-to-head Saturday night, each desperate to steer their season back on course.

Syracuse finds itself in a three-way tie for 13th place alongside Virginia and Georgia Tech with a 3-7 conference record, while California, slightly better at 4-6, sits locked in a three-team battle for 10th place. Catching Duke, who remains flawless at 10-0, is an uphill climb, but both squads need to string together victories if they want to avoid a brutal draw in the conference tournament.

Syracuse opened ACC play at 2-2 but has since dropped four of their last five contests, struggling to shake off their underdog status, which has followed them for the past six straight games. With Duke looming on the schedule, this game is a must-win to avoid a four-game skid that could quickly spiral into five straight losses. On the bright side, the Orange have had California’s number in recent meetings, winning three of the last four matchups. However, their last showdown came a decade ago in 2014, and with this being California’s debut season in the ACC, history won’t carry much weight.

On the other hand, California is beginning to find its footing in its first year in the conference. The Golden Bears have turned a corner, winning three of their last four games, including two outright upsets. Their most eye-catching victory came on the road, edging out NC State by three points. Meanwhile, they've been solid at home, winning three of their last four in front of their fans. That streak nearly stretched to four straight if not for a close defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech.

California vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Golden Bears and Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Haas Pavilion Location Berkeley, California

How to watch California vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden Bears and Orange on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to California vs Syracuse play-by-play commentary on radio

California Golden Bears team news & key performers

Meanwhile, California heads into this showdown with an 11-10 overall record. The Golden Bears are tallying 75.7 points per game, while their defense hasn’t been much better than Syracuse's, allowing 75.6 points per outing. Their offense sits at 156th in the nation, while their defense ranks 287th.

Andrej Stojakovic has been the focal point, leading the team with 18.9 points per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc. California boasts three players averaging double figures, adding much-needed scoring depth.

Syracuse Orange team news & key performers

Syracuse enters this matchup with a 9-12 overall record. The Orange are putting up 74.2 points per contest, but their defense has been a glaring issue, surrendering 77.6 points per game. Offensively, they sit 197th in the nation, while their defense ranks near the bottom at 321st.

They are attempting 59.86 field goals per game, placing them 127th in the country. Eddie Lampkin Jr. has been a steady contributor, averaging 10.3 points per game while hitting 43.6% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from deep.