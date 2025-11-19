How to watch today's Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Buffalo Bulls will be hosting the Miami RedHawks at the UB Stadium on Wednesday. The Bulls and the RedHawks have a similar overall and conference record, hence there are no clear favorites for this game.

The Bulls enter this game on the back of a loss to Central Michigan (38-19), and hence, they will be eager to turn the tides in this game. The RedHawks meanwhile, suffered a devastating loss to Toledo (24-3) last week, and are yet to secure a victory in November as they lost to Ohio in their first game of the month. Hence, they too, will be keen to get back on track on Wednesday.

Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH): Date & kick-off time

The Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) game will be played on November 19 at the UB Stadium.

Date November 19, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue UB Stadium Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) Team News

Buffalo Bulls Team News

The Bulls will be without tight end Ryan Daly, who has been out since late September. Linebacker Dion Crawford and wide receivers Bobby Mays and Dwayne Early Jr. are listed as questionables for this game.

Miami (OH) Team News

For the RedHawks, running back Kenny Tracy will be out of this game after he sustained a knee injury, which was reported in early November. Wide receivers Antwon Thomas and Deion Colzie, and linebacker Luke Myers are questionable for this encounter.