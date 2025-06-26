Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Season Preview

Can Josh Allen finally lead the Bills to a Super Bowl Championship in their last season at the Highmark Stadium?

Josh Allen came so close to the Super Bowl game, but his dream was shattered in the final minutes. The Buffalo Bills rewrote the script last season after being predicted to fail dismally as they lost a host of key players, including the backroom staff. But they showed great resilience to register their best performance since the 17-game season was introduced in 2021. It was partly down to the “Everybody Eats” strategy adopted by the team. The Bills also won all eight games at home after 1990. With a fantastic victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, they confirmed their playoff spot. They also clinched their fifth straight AFC East title, setting up a franchise record.

A sixth consecutive playoff appearance awaited them, and the Bills fared incredibly better this time. They drubbed the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the Wild Card Round. A close 27-25 win saw them reach the first AFC Championship since 2021. It was their arch nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, who foiled their dream yet again. The Bills squandered an early lead 10-7 lead as the maverick Patrick Mahomes got the better of Josh Allen yet again. It marked a fourth postseason loss to the Chiefs over the course of five postseasons.

Josh Allen played another blinder of a season to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award. He was well complemented by stellar seasons from James Cook, Ty Johnson and the rookie Ray Davis. The team seems to be having a quieter offseason. With a move to the New Highmark Stadium imminent next season, they would love to leave their old home with a Super Bowl title to end the long drought. Can Allen and his cohort deliver?

2025 Offseason Recap

The biggest success the Bills had in the offseason was tying Josh Allen to a new six-year contract. On the back of his first MVP-winning season, Allen knew that he was the face of the franchise and wanted new terms that would make him one of the league’s best-paid. He got his wish as the Bills showered money on a deal worth $330 million. They also re-signed and extended some key players like Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau.

There were some notable exclusions as well. Micah Hyde, a legend with the Bills, retired after seven long seasons. This period saw him as a two-time second-team All-Pro. After mentoring younger safeties in the previous season, he chose to hang up his boots. The 27-year-old Tommy Doyle also had to retire due to medical reasons. The team hence had to focus more on defensive stability, knowing that the offence was in safe hands.

Notable Signings & Retentions:

Josh Allen - QB

The playmaker could’ve easily been lured away, and the Bills didn’t want it to happen. The result was a mouth-watering deal after he recorded the fewest turnovers of his career this season, along with recording 4,269 total yards and 41 touchdowns.

Ty Johnson – RB

Re-signing Ty Johnson was a no-brainer as the Bills know what they are getting. He was a trusted target for Brady, and a stellar season meant he had no shortage of suitors.

Joshua Palmer – WR

Palmer adds more depth and options to the wide receiver role for Allen. Palmer can play in the slot as well and can create separation with ease. His hefty contract means that the Bills pray this goes right.

Michael Hoecht – DE

Hoecht arrives in a deal worth up to $24 million. This kind of amount certainly sees him join as a starter as the team needs more experience and skill in the defensive line.

Greg Rousseau – DE

Rousseau was one of the Bills’ best pass rushers last season with 8 sacks. He anchored the defensive line very well, and they tied him down to a new four-year contract.

Joey Bosa – DE

After releasing Von Miller, they needed experience and roped in veteran Joey Bosa to be a key part of the defensive line rotation. The veteran needs to remain healthy to add value.

Dane Jackson – CB

A familiar face is returning to the Bills again. After playing in Sean McDermott's defence for four seasons, he is back to add more depth to the cornerback room.

Kendrick Green – G

With the entire offensive line returning in the new season, Green comes in to add depth at multiple positions. He can play as an interior on the left and right.

Darrick Forest – S

They needed defensive reinforcements, and Forest provides just that. It is pretty much a no-risk move since it’s a one-year contract.

Larry Ogunjobi – DT

Ogunjobi will serve as a backup to both Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. With his versatility and experience, he can even push for a starting role in the middle of the line.

Key Exits

Micah Hyde -S

The veteran decided to hang up his boots following a long stay at the franchise.

Von Miller – LB

Well, after a decent season, this wasn’t on the cards, but Miller was let go by the team as a free agent.

Will Clapp – C

Returned to his old team after signing a new deal with them.

Kareem Jackson – SS

He was released as a free agent.

Eli Ankou – DT

Not the first time he was released, but no guarantees he would be back either.

Kingsley Jonathan – DE

After a three-year spell, he left for the New York Jets.

Casey Toohill – DE

Released pretty early, he found a new home with the Houston Texans.

Sam Martin – P

The veteran punter was let go even though there was a year left on his contract. Signed with the Carolina Panthers immediately.

Amari Cooper – WR

Released into free agency just a year after signing him.

Quintin Morris - TE

Ended a three-year stay to sign for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2025 Draft Recap

The team needed specialists in defence, knowing that the offence was well covered. They addressed it well in the draft.

Here’s a breakdown of the Bills’

Round 1: No. 30 overall - CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Addressed the biggest concern with their first pick. Hairston comes in to provide competition first, but he can take over the spot opposite Christian Benford.

Round 2:41st overall - DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

Sanders played multiple sports for South Carolina, showcasing his versatility. He can be used well as a pass rusher and can easily slot in as a rotation option.

Round 3: 72nd overall - DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Landon Jackson’s athleticism was the key factor before this pick, as the General Manager, Brandon Beane, was full of praise for him. He will be introduced as a defensive lineman.

Round 4: 109th overall - DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

The entire draft was leaning towards defence at this point as they picked yet another Kentucky player from the last two years. Walker has a lot of potential which can be used to develop into one of the best sack makers.

Round 5: 170th overall - CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Hancock can cover nickel and safety expertly while also providing cover at other positions. He is expected to go into the special team.

Round 5: 173rd overall - TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

An offensive player was given a look-in at last. Hawes is a blocking tight end and can develop behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

Round 6: 177th overall - CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Back to the secondary defence coverage, Strong is a strong presser and has considerable success in press coverage. He will compete for a roster spot as a backup cornerback.

Round 6: 206th - OT Chase Lundt, UConn

The 6-foot-7 giant started 48 games at right tackle and allowed just one sack in 2024. He can play at both left and right tackles and can thrive as a swing tackle.

Round 7: 240th overall - WR Kaden Prather, Maryland

Prather adds more depth in the wide receiver role, where the franchise is already well-stacked. He had 12 touchdowns in 48 college games, along with 162 catches that impressed Beane.

2025 Breakout Candidate: Dorian Williams

Hear us out. Matt Milano is an All-Pro linebreaker and might still be the best at his position in the NFL. However, he has had his fair share of injuries in the past couple of years and is turning 31 before the season begins. This allows another no-nonsense defender waiting in the wings to usurp him. Dorian Williams is an excellent tackler and has great coverage.

He has all the characteristics to excel next to Terrel Bernard. Williams has mastered the craft of the nuances of Sean McDermott’s complex defence. He is a solid blitzer who disguises his pressure well. His fluid movement, combined with his speed and burst, allows him to cover the hard yards. He is also good with the ball and has a great catch.

As Milano missed a chunk of the previous season, Williams stepped in and tallied 117 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Those stats would be even better if he could start consistently. As he is in his third year as a pro, expect him to seriously challenge Milano and carve a spot for himself.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Schedule Breakdown & Win-Loss Prediction

The Bills were delighted to learn that they would start and end the season at their beloved Highmark Stadium for one final time. The league opener is a tough cookie for them, though, as they face last year’s final home playoff game opponents Ravens. It will be Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen as usual. The Bills will be a prime time team as four of five scheduled prime-time games fall in the first six weeks. They also have a bye in week seven, which is pretty early. If they go deep into the playoffs, this might hurt their chances.

They also received the blessing of less travel this time around. They travel the second-fewest miles of any team (10,546) this season, and the games are well spaced out. Given the favourable start to the season, they might enter the bye week unbeaten. The tricky run, though, starts from week 9 to 13. A meeting with an old foe Kansas City Chiefs, awaits them in week 9. They are on the road for the next two games and up against AFC playoff qualification contenders.

If they can navigate this run successfully, they will be well placed to finish as the AFC East champs again. Their favourable schedule gave them a chance to bid an emotional farewell to the Ralph, as many fans still call it. They meet the Super Bowl champions Eagles in the penultimate game before hosting AFC East rivals Jets one last time at the ground. They would, of course, want to continue their home team advantage in the playoffs. They are also set to wear a commemorative final season patch for a home game yet to be announced.

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

Week 2: Sept. 14 at New York Jets

Week 3: Sept. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots (SNF)

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF)

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Carolina Panthers

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Dolphins

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Nov. 20 at Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Patriots

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Cleveland Browns

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs. Jets

Final Record Projection: 12-5

Their 13-4 record from the previous season might be hard to match. Especially the record of eight home wins would take some defending as they take to the field with an air of emotion every time. The Bills faltered early in the season last time and were 3-2 after five weeks. This time around, the start might be kind to them. We expect them to falter towards the latter stages, making it 12-5.

Final Take: Josh Allen eyes the Super Bowl as the MVP supreme

The Buffalo Bills have succeeded in keeping their offensive line intact. The defence, however, took a hit, but they did well enough in the offset to make sure they do not lose their strong position in the division. We expect them to sweep the AFC East title again to extend their record run with a sixth title. This will also mark their seventh straight playoff appearances.

Now comes the tricky part. We know that the Buffalo Bills are good. But are they the best in the land to claim the elusive Lombardi Trophy? Josh Allen has a star cast alongside him. Coach Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane know that they have what it takes to go all the way. Can the team step up? It depends on their ability to trounce the thorn in their path, that is, the Chiefs. It all depends on Allen, who has been accused of some for disappearing when it counts to rise above everyone and guide his side to the promised land.