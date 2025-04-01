How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns to start a highly anticipated NBA game on April 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Phoenix Suns hope to end their four-game losing streak on the road.

Milwaukee has a 24-14 record and has performed strongly at home. With an average of 12.9 turnovers per game, the Bucks are excellent at limiting turnovers; they are 18-10 when they do so.

Phoenix, on the opposite side, has a 12–25 record and has had trouble traveling. The Suns have a scoring gap of 2.1 points each game and give up a score of 116.4 points a game.

The Bucks' offensive output is 114.5 points a game, which is just less than the Suns' 116.4 points every game. Phoenix makes 0.7 more 3-pointers than Milwaukee usually permits, averaging 14.4 made 3-pointers each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will face off against each other in an epic NBA game on April 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Gary Trent Jr. has been making 3.3 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, AJ Green Shoulder injury Out C, Jericho Sims Thumb injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Tyus Jones is scoring 10.3 points every game and shooting 44.7% from his attempts for the Suns.

Kevin Durant has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers during his previous ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Bradley Beal Hamstring injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Suns and Bucks' next game could be a fiercely contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head meetings. In their last meeting, which took place on the 25th of March 2025, the Suns prevailed by a slim margin of 108-106, demonstrating their tenacity on the road. But in three of the previous five meetings, including a resounding 140-129 victory in March 2024, the Bucks have prevailed. Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence and Milwaukee's impressive home record will be crucial elements, particularly in light of their success in low-scoring contests like their February 2023 victory of 104-101. However, Phoenix has demonstrated the ability to execute close games, and their offensive advantage comes from Kevin Durant's current shooting form. The Suns' ability to shoot three points could keep them competitive, even if the Bucks may have an advantage because of their ability to limit turnovers. Anticipate a fierce battle, with the result probably being decided in the closing seconds.

Date Results Mar 25, 2025 Suns 108-106 Bucks Mar 17, 2024 Bucks 140-129 Suns Feb 07, 2024 Suns 114-106 Bucks Mar 15, 2023 Bucks 116-104 Suns Feb 26, 2023 Bucks 104-101 Suns

More NBA news and coverage