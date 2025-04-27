How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers to open a thrilling Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series in the first round on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead their series 2-1.

Milwaukee averages 115.5 points every game on 48.6% shooting, which places it in seventh spot in the East in scoring, and has a 31-21 record compared to Eastern Conference opponents.

Indiana leads the NBA in assists with an average of 29.2 per game, led by Tyrese Haliburton at 9.2 per game, and has a 10-6 record in its division.

The Bucks score slightly more points than the Pacers do, averaging 115.5 points per game. Indiana, on the other hand, makes 13.2 three-pointers every game, which is slightly less than the 13.9 that Milwaukee allows.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date April 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Gary Trent Jr. has made 2.8 three-pointers per game during his last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Tyler Smith Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers team news

Aaron Nesmith has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers in his last ten games for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and providing 9.2 assists per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Pacers vs. Bucks game could be fiercely contested, but Indiana has a tiny advantage based on their previous five head-to-head records. In the current playoff series, the Pacers had won three of the previous five encounters, including a hard-fought 123-115 triumph in Game 2 and a resounding 117-98 victory in Game 1. Although the Bucks demonstrated their tenacity in Game 3 by defeating Indiana 117-101, they have had difficulty continuously containing their offense. The Pacers maintained their competitiveness even in Milwaukee's regular-season victory on March 16 (126-119), defeating the Bucks 115-114 a few days earlier. Tyrese Haliburton's tempo management and Indiana's fluid ball movement might put the Bucks in danger of elimination. However, Milwaukee will be eager to tie the series at home with Giannis Antetokounmpo heading the charge and fresh off a solid Game 3.

Date Results Apr 26, 2025 Bucks 117-101 Pacers Apr 23, 2025 Pacers 123-115 Bucks Apr 19, 2025 Pacers 117-98 Bucks Mar 16, 2025 Bucks 126-119 Pacers Mar 12, 2025 Pacers 115-114 Bucks

