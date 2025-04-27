How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers to open a thrilling Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series in the first round on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead their series 2-1.
Milwaukee averages 115.5 points every game on 48.6% shooting, which places it in seventh spot in the East in scoring, and has a 31-21 record compared to Eastern Conference opponents.
Indiana leads the NBA in assists with an average of 29.2 per game, led by Tyrese Haliburton at 9.2 per game, and has a 10-6 record in its division.
The Bucks score slightly more points than the Pacers do, averaging 115.5 points per game. Indiana, on the other hand, makes 13.2 three-pointers every game, which is slightly less than the 13.9 that Milwaukee allows.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Date
April 27, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Fiserv Forum
Location
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Milwaukee Bucks team news
Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.
Gary Trent Jr. has made 2.8 three-pointers per game during his last 10 games.
Milwaukee Bucks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Tyler Smith
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
Indiana Pacers team news
Aaron Nesmith has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers in his last ten games for the Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and providing 9.2 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
C, Isaiah Jackson
Calf injury
Out for Season
Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record
The Pacers vs. Bucks game could be fiercely contested, but Indiana has a tiny advantage based on their previous five head-to-head records. In the current playoff series, the Pacers had won three of the previous five encounters, including a hard-fought 123-115 triumph in Game 2 and a resounding 117-98 victory in Game 1. Although the Bucks demonstrated their tenacity in Game 3 by defeating Indiana 117-101, they have had difficulty continuously containing their offense. The Pacers maintained their competitiveness even in Milwaukee's regular-season victory on March 16 (126-119), defeating the Bucks 115-114 a few days earlier. Tyrese Haliburton's tempo management and Indiana's fluid ball movement might put the Bucks in danger of elimination. However, Milwaukee will be eager to tie the series at home with Giannis Antetokounmpo heading the charge and fresh off a solid Game 3.
Date
Results
Apr 26, 2025
Bucks 117-101 Pacers
Apr 23, 2025
Pacers 123-115 Bucks
Apr 19, 2025
Pacers 117-98 Bucks
Mar 16, 2025
Bucks 126-119 Pacers
Mar 12, 2025
Pacers 115-114 Bucks