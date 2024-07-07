How to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from Silverstone Circuit

The 2024 Formula One season takes its European swing back to one of the sport’s most storied nations this weekend, as teams descend upon Northamptonshire for the latest edition of the British Grand Prix, with plenty of drama brewing in the pit lane.

Max Verstappen remains top of the World Drivers’ Championship by a comfortable margin and is on course for a fourth world title in as many seasons, but the Dutchman came under heavy fire following his performance at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull racer collided with McLaren’s Lando Norris, his nearest and unexpected rival for the title this term, ending the latter’s race and robbing himself of a podium finish in the process, allowing Mercedes man George Russell to take just his second career win.

How the incident affects Verstappen - across a turbulent campaign for Red Bull that sees their World Constructors' Championship defense less of a foregone conclusion than many may have expected - remains to be seen.

But he will hope he can get back to his best at the home race of both Norris and Russell, as well as Lewis Hamilton, who continues to chase an elusive final win with Mercedes before he makes the move to Ferrari next term in pursuit of that eighth world title.

There’s going to be no shortage of action across the weekend at Silverstone, so just how can you ensure that you see every minute of action on the track? Allow GOAL to guide you through just where to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 British Grand Prix?

The 2024 British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 7th in the familiar surroundings of Silverstone Circuit, located close to the Northamptonshire villages of Silverstone and Whittlebury.

Held since 1926 in one iteration or another, the event was first included on the 1950 Formula One calendar, and has been present every season since. It has also been held at two other circuits, Aintree and Brands Hatch, though it has not left Silverstone since the 1987 campaign.

Where can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix through ESPN2. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods are available through ESPN+, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While the channel is available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include the channel in their standard range. fuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the British Grand Prix on ABC, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the British Grand Prix action with fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Plans for fuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 British Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 British Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from Friday, July 5th through Sunday, July 7th, with practice, qualifying and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel July 5th Practice 1 07:30 (EST) ESPN+ July 5th Practice 2 11:00 (EST) ESPN+ July 6th Practice 3 06:30 (EST) ESPN+ July 6th Qualifying 10:00 (EST) ESPN+ July 7th Grand Prix 10:00 (EST) ESPN2

Can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the providers of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans will be able to access it and watch the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the British Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of each and every race across the course of the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 British Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 British Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on ESPN2 and additionally stream the race through ESPN+ and fuboTV.

Every race of the 2024 Formula One season will be shown by the former streaming service, across its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the British Grand Prix first held?

The British Grand Prix was first held in 1926, and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1950.

It has been featured in every campaign since then, with homegrown hero Lewis Hamilton the most decorated driver in its history, having notched up eight wins at Silverstone over the years. Some of the Briton’s finest drives have come in this race, with him joining a rich lineage of fellow heroes such as Jim Clark, Nigel Mansell and Stirling Moss.

Who are the frontrunners for the British Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the British Grand Prix, as the Dutchman takes aim at what would only be his second win in this event, following a maiden victory in 2023.

The Dutchman arrives in Great Britain after a turbulent Austrian Grand Prix that saw him crash with Lando Norris and end his rival’s race, while sacrificing his own chance at a podium finish.

What race follows the British Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the British Grand Prix is the Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod. Max Verstappen will be the defending race victor.

The race, which started in 1936, has been a regular fixture in the Formula One World Championship for several decades, and is a favorite of Lewis Hamilton, who has won it on eight occasions.