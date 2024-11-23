How to watch today's Bristol City vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to record back-to-back Championship wins and at least temporarily leapfrog third-placed Leeds United when the Clarets take on Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

While Scott Parker's men snapped a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City, while Bristol City remain five points off Burnley after Liam Manning's side defeated Norwich City 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Burnley will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Defender Rob Dickie is back from his ban, but Manning would stick with the back three of Zak Vyner, Luke McNally and Cameron Pring.

And while Raphael Araoye, Joe Williams, George Tanner, Ross McCrorie, Sam Bell and Aynman Benarous all remain confined to the treatment room, Scott Twine and Mark Sykes have a slight chance of returning to the matchday squad.

Burnley team news

Despite scoring the late winner against Swansea, Jay Rodriguez is likely to start on the bench once again. So the Millwall-owned Zian Flemming should keep his place at the tip of attack.

Elsewhere, too, Parker could name a similar lineup from the previous outing.

Lyle Foster, Joe Worrall, Manuel Benson, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor and Jordan Beyer are ruled out on account of their respective issues.

