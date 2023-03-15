Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game

Brighton will take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday as their chase for a top four spot in the Premier League continues.
Roberto De Zerbi's team have only lost once in their last 11 fixtures since their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on New Year's Eve. They are an impressive seventh in the league standings, three points behind Liverpool but with two games in hand over the Reds. They will fancy their chances of cracking into the top four and will have to continue to pick up wins to stay in the fight.
Crystal Palace's form, on the other hand, has been shocking since club football resumed after the World Cup. Patrick Vieira's team are winless in 11 matches and their last victory came against Bournemouth on December 31. With only five points separating nine teams from the bottom of the standings, the team desperately need wins in the bag.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time
Game:
Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Date:
March 15, 2023
Kick-off:
3.30pm ET
Venue:
Falmer Stadium
How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Peacock
Brighton team news & squad
Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana will miss the mid-week fixture due to injuries.
De Zerbi has confirmed that Adam Webster is fit to play against Crystal Palace. Full-back Tariq Lamptey, however, will need to be assessed on matchday.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele
Defenders
Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman, Colwill
Midfielders
Mac Aliister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Sarmiento, Mitoma
Forwards
Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Crystal Palace team news & squad
Will Hughes and James McArthur will not be available for Palace's trip to Brighton due to injuries. They join Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson in the medical room at Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guaita
Defenders
Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne
Midfielders
Doucoure, Riedewald, Milvojevic, Lokonga, Ahamada, Schlupp, Eze, Olise
Forwards
Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha