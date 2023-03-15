Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game

How to watch and stream Brighton against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Brighton will take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday as their chase for a top four spot in the Premier League continues.

Roberto De Zerbi's team have only lost once in their last 11 fixtures since their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on New Year's Eve. They are an impressive seventh in the league standings, three points behind Liverpool but with two games in hand over the Reds. They will fancy their chances of cracking into the top four and will have to continue to pick up wins to stay in the fight.

Crystal Palace's form, on the other hand, has been shocking since club football resumed after the World Cup. Patrick Vieira's team are winless in 11 matches and their last victory came against Bournemouth on December 31. With only five points separating nine teams from the bottom of the standings, the team desperately need wins in the bag.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Crystal Palace Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off: 3.30pm ET Venue: Falmer Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock

Brighton team news & squad

Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana will miss the mid-week fixture due to injuries.

De Zerbi has confirmed that Adam Webster is fit to play against Crystal Palace. Full-back Tariq Lamptey, however, will need to be assessed on matchday.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman, Colwill Midfielders Mac Aliister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Sarmiento, Mitoma Forwards Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Will Hughes and James McArthur will not be available for Palace's trip to Brighton due to injuries. They join Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson in the medical room at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha