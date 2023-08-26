Brighton vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will be aiming for their third win in a row when they welcome West Ham at Falmer Stadium for Saturday's Premier League encounter.

Both teams are unbeaten after two matchdays but Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls have a 100 percent record to maintain after 4-1 wins over Luton Town and Wolves.

Whereas David Moyes' side were held to a 1-1 draw before the Hammers garnered a 3-1 win against Chelsea despite going a man down.

Brighton vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Falmer Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United will be played at the Falmer Stadium - commercially known as American Express Community Stadium, a.k.a. Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live on NBC, Telemundo, Sling TV and fuboTV. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso is injured with a torn meniscus, and Polish midfielder Jakub Moder with a cruciate ligament rupture, with both of them looking at a long road to recovery.

Adam Webster and Adam Lallana made their returns from injuries, with the former likely to partner skipper Lewis Dunk at center-back.

Summer signing Joao Pedro can be recalled in the XI in place of Enciso, but there are a few battles for places elsewhere.

Either one of Danny Welbeck or Evan Ferguson should start up front, while Mahmoud Dahoud faces competition from Billy Gilmour to start alongside Pascal Gross in the middle.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Grob, Alzate, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Moran, Mitoma, March Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Adingra

West Ham team news

Nayef Aguerd is suspended after his sending-off in the Chelsea win, with either Thilo Kehrer or Angelo Ogbonna to deputise alongside Kurt Zouma at the heart of the defense.

New signing Konstantinos Mavropanos will have to wait for his club debut on account of a knock, while fellow summer recruit Edson Alvarez also makes for an option at the back if need be.

Joined from Southampton, James Ward-Prowse made his full debut last weekend and can see himself keeping his place in midfield.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Zouma, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

The last five times that the two sides faced each other indicate Brighton's recent dominance, with West Ham looking for their first win in the fixture since April 2012 - a 6-0 win in the Championship.

Date Match Competition Mar 4, 2023 Brighton 4-0 West Ham Premier League Aug 21, 2022 West Ham 0-2 Brighton Premier League May 22, 2022 Brighton 3-1 West Ham Premier League Dec 1, 2021 West Ham 1-1 Brighton Premier League May 15, 2021 Brighton 1-1 West Ham Premier League

