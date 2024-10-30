How to watch today's Brighton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Days before hosting Brighton at Anfield, Liverpool will take on the Albion in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Amex on Wednesday.
While the Reds began their title defence with a 5-1 victory over West Ham, Fabrian Hurzeler's side edged Wolves 3-2 in the previous round.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Amex
The Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.
It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
It has to be seen if Danny Welbeck will be available for selection here after he was passed fit, as well as registered his name on the scoresheet in the 2-2 league draw with Wolves at the weekend.
On loan from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter is cup-tied, while all of Joao Pedro, Solly March, Yankuba Minteh, Matt O'Riley, Adam Webster and James Milner are sidelined through injury.
Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk and Jack Hinshelwood emerge as doubts.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Baleba, Wieffer, Mitoma; Enciso, Ferguson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele
|Defenders:
|Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Gruda, Moder, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood
|Forwards:
|Enciso, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra
Liverpool team news
Reds boss Arne Slot will remain without injured trio Harvey Elliott, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, while Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley may be counted as doubts.
It could be between Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo all eyeing starts at the Amex.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Jaros, Davies
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Liverpool across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 31, 2024
|Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|October 8, 2023
|Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|January 29, 2023
|Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|January 14, 2023
|Brighton 3-0 Liverpool
|Premier League
|October 1, 2022
|Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
|Premier League