How to watch today's Brighton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Days before hosting Brighton at Anfield, Liverpool will take on the Albion in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Amex on Wednesday.

While the Reds began their title defence with a 5-1 victory over West Ham, Fabrian Hurzeler's side edged Wolves 3-2 in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Amex

The Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

It has to be seen if Danny Welbeck will be available for selection here after he was passed fit, as well as registered his name on the scoresheet in the 2-2 league draw with Wolves at the weekend.

On loan from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter is cup-tied, while all of Joao Pedro, Solly March, Yankuba Minteh, Matt O'Riley, Adam Webster and James Milner are sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk and Jack Hinshelwood emerge as doubts.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Baleba, Wieffer, Mitoma; Enciso, Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele Defenders: Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Gruda, Moder, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood Forwards: Enciso, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Arne Slot will remain without injured trio Harvey Elliott, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, while Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley may be counted as doubts.

It could be between Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo all eyeing starts at the Amex.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 31, 2024 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton Premier League October 8, 2023 Brighton 2-2 Liverpool Premier League January 29, 2023 Brighton 2-1 Liverpool FA Cup January 14, 2023 Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Premier League October 1, 2022 Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Premier League

