+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Carabao Cup
team-logo
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brighton vs Liverpool Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Carabao CupBrightonLiverpoolBrighton vs Liverpool

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Days before hosting Brighton at Anfield, Liverpool will take on the Albion in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Amex on Wednesday.

While the Reds began their title defence with a 5-1 victory over West Ham, Fabrian Hurzeler's side edged Wolves 3-2 in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET
Venue:Amex

The Carabao Cup match between Brighton and Liverpool will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

It has to be seen if Danny Welbeck will be available for selection here after he was passed fit, as well as registered his name on the scoresheet in the 2-2 league draw with Wolves at the weekend.

On loan from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter is cup-tied, while all of Joao Pedro, Solly March, Yankuba Minteh, Matt O'Riley, Adam Webster and James Milner are sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk and Jack Hinshelwood emerge as doubts.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Baleba, Wieffer, Mitoma; Enciso, Ferguson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele
Defenders:Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
Midfielders:Gruda, Moder, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood
Forwards:Enciso, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Arne Slot will remain without injured trio Harvey Elliott, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, while Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley may be counted as doubts.

It could be between Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo all eyeing starts at the Amex.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Jaros, Davies
Defenders:Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Liverpool across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 31, 2024Liverpool 2-1 BrightonPremier League
October 8, 2023Brighton 2-2 LiverpoolPremier League
January 29, 2023Brighton 2-1 LiverpoolFA Cup
January 14, 2023Brighton 3-0 LiverpoolPremier League
October 1, 2022Liverpool 3-3 BrightonPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement