Everything you need to know about how to watch the game between Brazil and Ecuador.

Brazil U23s face off against Ecuador U23s on Monday, January 29, as the teams collide in Group A of the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Ecuador come into the game in Caracas top of the group having won two and drawn one of their three games, while Brazil are not far behind after winning their opening two matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil U23 vs Ecuador U23 kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte, Caracas

Brazil U23s play Ecuador U23s on Monday, January 29, with the game scheduled to kick off at 3pm ET for fans watching in the United States. The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte in Caracas.

How to watch Brazil U23 vs Ecuador U23 online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Brazil U23 and Ecuador U23 is being broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 2 and is also available to stream live online at Foxsoccer.com in the United States.

The CONMEBOL pre-Olympic tournament can also be streamed live without cable through fubo - start your free trial today.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brazil U23 team news

Brazil defeated Bolivia 1-0 and Colombia 2-0 in their first two games of the competition, with the team coming through each encounter unscathed. That means there are no injury worries for head coach Ramon Menezes.

Endrick scored in both games and the Real Madrid-bound striker will be a key player for Brazil against Ecuador, alongside Arsenal forward Marquinhos and Fluminense's John Kennedy.

Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Mycael will hope to secure another clean sheet, with Michel and Arthur Chaves providing strong cover in defence, while Chelsea's Andrey Santos will look to dictate proceedings from midfield.

Brazil U23 predicted XI: Mycael; Michel, Arthur Chaves, Kaiki, Bruno Gomes; Marlon Gomes, Andrey Santos, Guilherme Biro, Marquinhos; Endrick, John Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mycael, Matheus Donelli, Kaique Defenders: Michel, Khellven, Arthur Chaves, Kaiki Bruno, Luan Patrick, Lucas Fasson, Rikelme, Ronald Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Gabriel Pirani, Marlon Gomes, Bruno Gomes, Alexsander, Mauricio Forwards: Endrick, Marquinhos, Guilherme Biro, John Kennedy, Giovane, Gabriel Pec

Ecuador U23 team news

Like his Brazilian counterpart, Miguel Bravo has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this game, with his players remaining healthy after their opening three matches.

Team captain Pedro Vite, who plies his trade in MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps, will be a crucial component as Ecuador look to maintain their unbeaten start. Yaimar Medina has scored three goals so far, while John Mercado has looked bright, bagging himself a goal in the 2-0 victory over Bolivia.

Ecuador U23 predicted XI: Alexis Villa; Christian Garcia, Oscar Quinonez, Patrik Mercado, Pedro Vite; Erick Plias, Yaimar Medina, Carlos Sanchez; Layan Loor, John Mercado, Justin Cuero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: C. Loor, Napa, Alexis Villa Defenders: O. Quinonez, Garcia, Rangel, L. Loor, J. Quinonez, Sanchez, Reyes Midfielders: Pluas, P. Mercado, Vite, Borja, Ochoa, Draper, Perlaza Forwards: Medin, Cuero, J. Mercado, Obando, Ayovi, Zambrano

Recent results

Brazil U23 Ecuador U23 Brazil 2-0 Colombia (Jan 26, 2024) Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador (Jan 26, 2024) Bolivia 0-1 Brazil (Jan 23, 2024) Ecuador 1-1 Venezuela (Jan 23, 2024) Chile 1-1 Brazil (2-4P) (Nov 4, 2023) Ecuador 3-0 Colombia (Jan 20, 2024) Mexico 0-1 Brazil (Nov 1, 2023) Argentina 1-0 Ecuador (Jan 27, 2020)

