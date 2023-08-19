This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Borussia Dortmund vs Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Koln, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Koln in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Dortmund will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games with a win in their first game in the league.

The team in yellow beat Schott Mainz 6-1 in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Sebastien Haller, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Youssoufa Moukoko were all among the scorers in the big win. Koln also picked up a win in their first round fixture and will hope to put up a challenge in their first league game of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Koln kick-off time

Date:August 19, 2023
Kick-off time:12.30pm EDT
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Koln will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Dortmund vs Koln online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The Dortmund vs Koln fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

During his pre-match press conference, Terzic hinted that Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha, who were both doubts for the game, might make the squad.

Edin Terzic faces the challenge of missing several key players, including Gio Reyna, Julien Duranville, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morey, and Thomas Meunier, for the upcoming match. However, Niklas Sule and Emre Can might play, despite recent minor injuries.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel – Ryerson, Hummels, Süle, Bensebaini – Can, Sabitzer, Brandt – Malen, Reus – Haller

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel
Defenders:Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bauza, Schlotterbeck
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
Forwards:Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Koln team news

Koln have has their share of injury worries leading into the new season. Mark Uth and Davie Selke are both uncertain for Saturday's game but could feature, and former BVB striker Steffen Tigges is out, along with Florian Dietz, Jan Thielmann, Linton Maina, and Noah Katterbach.

New recruit Luca Waldschmidt is expected to spearhead the attack for Steffen Baumgart's team.

Koln predicted XI: Schwäbe – Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Paqarada – Martel – Ljubicic, Kainz, Huseinbasic – Selke, Waldschmidt

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schwabe, Nickisch, Pentke, Kobbing
Defenders:Schmitz, Pedersen, Hübers, Kilian, Pacarada, Carstensen, Chabot, Finkgrafe, Bakatukanda
Midfielders:Martel, Ljubicic, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Limnios, Christensen, Olesen
Forwards:Waldschmidt, Adamyan, Selke

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 KolnBundesliga
October 2022Koln 3 - 2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
March 2022Koln 1 - 1 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
October 2021Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 KolnBundesliga
March 2021Koln 2 - 2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

