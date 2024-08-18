How to watch today's Bolton vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Bolton and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a Carabao Cup exit, Wrexham will now turn their focus back on their League One campaign as the Red Dragons make the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton on Sunday.

Both sides recorded wins in their respective league opening games, but Bolton also progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating Mansfield Town on penalties in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolton vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EST Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium

The League One match between Bolton and Wrexham will be played at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Horwich, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EST on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bolton vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the League One match between Bolton and Wrexham will be available to stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bolton team news

Klaidi Lolos suffered an ankle injury on his club debut against Leyton Orient last weekend, as the summer arrival joins Will Forrester in the treatment room, while Kyle Dempsey remains a doubt once again.

Meanwhile, Bolton boss Ian Evatt would recall the likes of Nathan Baxter, Eoin Toal, Jack Iredale, Josh Sheehan, George Thomason, Dion Charles and Aaron Collins in the XI.

Bolton possible XI: Baxter; Toal, Santos, Iredale; Dacres-Cogley, Arfield, Sheehan, Thomason, Schon; Charles, Collins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Coleman, Southwood Defenders: Jones, Iredale, Santos, Johnston, Dacres-Cogley, Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino-Joseph, Schon, Matheson Midfielders: Thomason, Sheehan, Morley, Dempsey, Williams, Matete, Arfield Forwards: Mendes Gomes, Adeboyejo, Charles, Nlundulu, Collins, McAtee

Wrexham team news

It is to be seen if Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy will be cleared fit for Sunday's game, while midweek debutants Dan Scarr, Lewis Brunt and Ollie Rathbone will be relegated to the bench.

Jack Marriott and Ollie Palmer are to return to the forefront as the XI is set to resemble the one head coach Phil Parkinson picked in the 3-2 win over Wycombe Wanderers in Wrexhams's league opener.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bolton and Wrexham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 21, 1989 Bolton 3-1 Wrexham Sherpa Vans Trophy May 7, 1988 Wrexham 0-1 Bolton League Division Four* December 19, 1987 Bolton 2-0 Wrexham League Division Four* December 5, 1987 Wrexham 1-2 Bolton FA Cup November 16, 1985 Wrexham 3-1 Bolton FA Cup

*Now defunct.

