How to watch today's Bolivia U20 vs Brazil U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Sudamericano U20 match between Bolivia and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil U20 and Bolivia U20 will seek to bounce back from their opening losses at the 2025 Sudamericano U20 when the two sides face off at Estadio Misael Delgado on Sunday.

While the defending champions suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Argentina, Bolivia's 1-2 loss to Ecuador was not as bad but enough to see La Verde keep Selecao company at the bottom of Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivia U20 vs Brazil U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Sudamericano U20 match between Bolivia and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Bolivia U20 vs Brazil U20 kick-off time

The Sudamericano U20 match between Bolivia and Brazil will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, January 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia U20 team news

Jairo Rojas, who scored the opening goal in the Ecuador loss, should start up front once again.

With Marcelo Torrez leading as captain from center-back, Mark Rodrigues will be pulling the strings through the middle.

Brazil U20 team news

Zenit attacker Pedrino is available this time around after his club made him unavailable for the 2023 U20 World Cup call-up, and has been named captain by head coach Ramon Menezes.

Bayer Leverkusen's Arthur will be joined by Jair Cunha at central defense. In attack, Nathan Fernandes and Deivid Washington replaced Alisson Santana and Rayan in the second half and it will be interesting to see who will lead the line on Sunday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil U20 1 - 0 Bolivia U20 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

