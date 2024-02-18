Bochum vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bochum and Bayern Munich are set to conclude Matchday 22 of the Bundesliga when the two sides face off at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday.

After back-to-back defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, respectively, Thomas Tuchel's men will be eager to return to winning ways.

Whereas Bochum come into the game on the back of consecutive league draws against Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion

The Bundesliga match between Bochum and Bayern Munich will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, February 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bochum vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Bochum team news

Midfielder Matus Bero is suspended after picking up his milestone yellow card in the game against Frankfurt last weekend.

At the same time, centre-back Mohammed Tolba is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and goalkeeper Michael Esser is yet to recover from a knee injury.

Bochum possible XI: Riemann; Oermann, Masovic, Ordets, Bernardo; Osterhage, Stoger, Losilla; Antwi-Adjej, Broschinski, Hofmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riemann, Thiede, Luthe Defenders: Masovic, Bernardo, Schlotterbeck, Ordets, Oermann, Loosli, Wittek, Soares, Romling, Passlack, Gamboa Midfielders: Elezi, Losilla, Osterhage, Stoger, Forster, Daschner, Kwarteng Forwards: Hofmann, Paciencia, Broschinski, Antwi-Adjei, Asano

Bayern Munich team news

Dayot Upamecano's red card in the Lazio defeat has no implications over here, but it will be interesting if Tuchel instead opts for Min-jae Kim alongside Matthijs de Ligt at centre-back, with the Tottenham-owned Eric Dier starting on the bench.

Already without Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer, Noel Aseko and Serge Gnabry on account of their respective injuries, new signing Sacha Boey is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bochum and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum Bundesliga February 11, 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum Bundesliga August 21, 2022 Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 12, 2022 Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 18, 2021 Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum Bundesliga

