How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to open a thrilling Game 6 of the Western First Round series on May 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are leading this series 3-2 after a decisive 5-3 victory in their most recent meeting.
The Blues have a considerable advantage on the power play and penalty kill; they are fourth in the playoffs with a conversion rate of 31.6%, while the Jets are in 14th place overall with a dismal 14.3%.
The Blues are also better defensively, killing off 85.7% of the penalties (3rd), compared to the Jets' weak penalty kill of 68.4% (12th).
St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The St. Louis Blues will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
May 2, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Enterprise Center
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets team news
St. Louis Blues team news
Jordan Binnington boasts a 2-3 record in the series, a .893 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.
Jordan Kyrou has made 239 shots this season and leads the group with 36 goals, with seven on the power play.
Robert Thomas has 81 points with 60 assists and 21 goals.
St. Louis Blues injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Dylan Holloway
Lower body injury
Out
Torey Krug
Ankle injury
Out for Season
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck has a 3-2 series record, a low save percentage of .822, and a goals-against average of 3.96.
Eric Comrie has a 2.19 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.
Kyle Connor has 97 points, 56 assists, and 41 goals.
Winnipeg Jets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mark Scheifele
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Nikolaj Ehlers
Foot injury
Out
St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
Heading into Game 6, momentum seemed to be shifting forward and backward between the Jets and the Blues, building this a closely contested game. The past five head-to-head matches show a trend of alternating dominance, despite Winnipeg's 3-2 series advantage. On May 1, 2025, the Jets won their most recent game 5-3. They also won the first two games in the series, with a close 2-1 triumph and another 5-3 victory. But in Games 3 and 4, the Blues reacted forcefully, defeating the Jets 7-2 and 5-1 to outscore them 12-3 in those two games. This back-and-forth pattern indicates that St. Louis may force another decisive game if they can regain their offensive flow and take advantage of their power play and penalty kill edge.
Date
Results
May 01, 2025
Jets 5-3 Blues
Apr 27, 2025
Blues 5-1 Jets
Apr 25, 2025
Blues 7-2 Jets
Apr 22, 2025
Jets 2-1 Blues
Apr 20, 2025
Jets 5-3 Blues