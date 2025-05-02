How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Winnipeg Jets to open a thrilling Game 6 of the Western First Round series on May 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are leading this series 3-2 after a decisive 5-3 victory in their most recent meeting.

The Blues have a considerable advantage on the power play and penalty kill; they are fourth in the playoffs with a conversion rate of 31.6%, while the Jets are in 14th place overall with a dismal 14.3%.

The Blues are also better defensively, killing off 85.7% of the penalties (3rd), compared to the Jets' weak penalty kill of 68.4% (12th).

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Winnipeg Jets in an exciting NHL game on May 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date May 2, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets team news

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington boasts a 2-3 record in the series, a .893 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.

Jordan Kyrou has made 239 shots this season and leads the group with 36 goals, with seven on the power play.

Robert Thomas has 81 points with 60 assists and 21 goals.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Holloway Lower body injury Out Torey Krug Ankle injury Out for Season

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3-2 series record, a low save percentage of .822, and a goals-against average of 3.96.

Eric Comrie has a 2.19 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Kyle Connor has 97 points, 56 assists, and 41 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Scheifele Undisclosed Day-to-Day Nikolaj Ehlers Foot injury Out

St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Heading into Game 6, momentum seemed to be shifting forward and backward between the Jets and the Blues, building this a closely contested game. The past five head-to-head matches show a trend of alternating dominance, despite Winnipeg's 3-2 series advantage. On May 1, 2025, the Jets won their most recent game 5-3. They also won the first two games in the series, with a close 2-1 triumph and another 5-3 victory. But in Games 3 and 4, the Blues reacted forcefully, defeating the Jets 7-2 and 5-1 to outscore them 12-3 in those two games. This back-and-forth pattern indicates that St. Louis may force another decisive game if they can regain their offensive flow and take advantage of their power play and penalty kill edge.

Date Results May 01, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues Apr 27, 2025 Blues 5-1 Jets Apr 25, 2025 Blues 7-2 Jets Apr 22, 2025 Jets 2-1 Blues Apr 20, 2025 Jets 5-3 Blues

