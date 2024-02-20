This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough 2023-24Getty
EFL Trophy
team-logo
Bloomfield Road
team-logo
watch on espn+
GOAL

Blackpool vs Peterborough United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch EFL Trophy semi-final

EFL TrophyBlackpool vs Peterborough UnitedBlackpoolPeterborough United

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Blackpool and Peterborough United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackpool will take on Peterborough United in the semi-final of the EFL trophy at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

Blackpool beat Bolton Wanderers on penalties in the last round and will be hoping to book their place in the final of the competition. Peterborough had a more solid display to talk about in the last round, as they registered a 3-1 win over Wimbledon.

The semi-final clash will be the second meeting between the two sides in a matter of days. Blackpool had recorded a narrow 2-1 win in the fixture held at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackpool vs Peterborough United kick-off time

Date:February 20, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Bloomfield Road

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Blackpool vs Peterborough United online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Blackpool team news

Blackpool will have to do without striker Jordan Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past five games with a rib injury.

Manager Critchley might consider making some changes to his lineup, with Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, Matty Virtue, and Dembele all vying for starting spots in the semi-final showdown.

Blackpool predicted XI: Grimshaw; Pennington, Casey, Connolly; Lawrence-Gabriel, Virtue, Norburn, Morgan, Coulson; Dembele, Lavery.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:O'Donnell, Chapman, Grimshaw
Defenders:Connolly, Husband, Gabriel, Pennington, Coulson, Casey, Ekpiteta, Thompson, Lyons, Tharme
Midfielders:Norburn, Dale, Morgan, Carey, Dembele, Dougall, Virtue, Hamilton, Oakley-Boothe
Forwards:Joseph, Beesley, Lavery, Kouassi

Peterborough United team news

Meanwhile, the visiting team continues to miss Will Blackmore and Jacob Wakeling due to hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic could return to the starting lineup after losing his spot to Jed Steer in Saturday's loss to Blackpool.

Peterborough predicted XI: Bilokapic; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Fuchs, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Mothersille.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Talley, Bilokapic
Defenders:Katongo, Edwards, Knight, Crichlow, Sturge, Fernandez, O'Connell, Kioso
Midfielders:Burrows, Fuchs, De Havilland, Poku, Randall, Ajiboye, Kyprianou, Collins
Forwards:Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, Jones, Mothersille, Tshimanga, Corbett

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/02/24Peterborough United 1 - 2 BlackpoolLeague One
28/10/23Blackpool 2 - 4 Peterborough UnitedLeague One
07/05/22Peterborough United 5 - 0 BlackpoolChampionship
18/12/21Blackpool 3 - 1 Peterborough UnitedChampionship
24/03/21Blackpool 3 - 1 Peterborough UnitedLeague One

Useful links

Advertisement