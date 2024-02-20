Blackpool vs Peterborough United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch EFL Trophy semi-final

How to watch the EFL Trophy match between Blackpool and Peterborough United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackpool will take on Peterborough United in the semi-final of the EFL trophy at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

Blackpool beat Bolton Wanderers on penalties in the last round and will be hoping to book their place in the final of the competition. Peterborough had a more solid display to talk about in the last round, as they registered a 3-1 win over Wimbledon.

The semi-final clash will be the second meeting between the two sides in a matter of days. Blackpool had recorded a narrow 2-1 win in the fixture held at the weekend.

Blackpool vs Peterborough United kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Bloomfield Road

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Blackpool vs Peterborough United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Blackpool team news

Blackpool will have to do without striker Jordan Rhodes, who has been sidelined for the past five games with a rib injury.

Manager Critchley might consider making some changes to his lineup, with Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, Matty Virtue, and Dembele all vying for starting spots in the semi-final showdown.

Blackpool predicted XI: Grimshaw; Pennington, Casey, Connolly; Lawrence-Gabriel, Virtue, Norburn, Morgan, Coulson; Dembele, Lavery.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Donnell, Chapman, Grimshaw Defenders: Connolly, Husband, Gabriel, Pennington, Coulson, Casey, Ekpiteta, Thompson, Lyons, Tharme Midfielders: Norburn, Dale, Morgan, Carey, Dembele, Dougall, Virtue, Hamilton, Oakley-Boothe Forwards: Joseph, Beesley, Lavery, Kouassi

Peterborough United team news

Meanwhile, the visiting team continues to miss Will Blackmore and Jacob Wakeling due to hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic could return to the starting lineup after losing his spot to Jed Steer in Saturday's loss to Blackpool.

Peterborough predicted XI: Bilokapic; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Fuchs, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Mothersille.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talley, Bilokapic Defenders: Katongo, Edwards, Knight, Crichlow, Sturge, Fernandez, O'Connell, Kioso Midfielders: Burrows, Fuchs, De Havilland, Poku, Randall, Ajiboye, Kyprianou, Collins Forwards: Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, Jones, Mothersille, Tshimanga, Corbett

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Peterborough United 1 - 2 Blackpool League One 28/10/23 Blackpool 2 - 4 Peterborough United League One 07/05/22 Peterborough United 5 - 0 Blackpool Championship 18/12/21 Blackpool 3 - 1 Peterborough United Championship 24/03/21 Blackpool 3 - 1 Peterborough United League One

