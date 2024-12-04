+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
tomoki-iwata(C)Getty Images
League One
team-logo
St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Stockport County League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

League OneBirminghamStockport CountyBirmingham vs Stockport County

How to watch the League One match between Birmingham City and Stockport County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will be looking to stay above Stockport County in the League One top-five when the two sides clash at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Wednesday.

While both sides progressed to the third round of the FA Cup after their weekend wins in the cup competition, Birmingham and Stockport picked up 2-0 and 3-0 victories over Exeter City and Burton Albion respectively in their last league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Stockport County online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the League One match between Birmingham City and Stockport County will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Birmingham City vs Stockport County kick-off time

crest
League One - League One
St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The League One match between Birmingham City and Stockport County will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 pm PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, December 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Birmingham City team news

Paik Seung-ho and Tomoki Iwata are in line for recalls to the XI as the duo is set to form the midfield pivot, while Willum Willumsson and Jay Stansfield support Alfie May in attack.

Emil Hansson, Scott Wright and Lee Buchanan remain sidelined through injury.

Stockport County team news

With Loui Barry set to return as the focal point in attack, former Birmingham attacker Odin Bailey and Isaac Olaofe are likely to be confined to the bench.

Although the back three of Callum Connolly, Fraser Horsfall and Ethan Pye could remain the same, goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe should reclaim his spot from Corey Addai.

Form

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

STO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BIR

Last 5 matches

STO

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement