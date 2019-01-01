Besiktas sign Elneny on loan from Arsenal

The Egypt midfielder heads to Turkey after three years in north London

have signed international midfielder Mohamed Elneny on a season-long loan from .

The 27-year-old has made 89 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since joining from Swiss side FC in the summer of 2016.

However, he fell out of favour following the appointment of Unai Emery as manager last summer.

The midfielder made 17 appearances in all competitions during the 2018-19 season, with just eight of those coming in the Premier League.

He has not featured at all this campaign, with Emery publicly stating earlier this month that he was free to leave before Monday's European transfer deadline.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Mo all the best for his season with Besiktas," read an Arsenal statement.

As Goal reported earlier this week there was interest in Elneny from several clubs in recent weeks, with heavily linked with a move.

But it was their Turkish rivals Besiktas who won the race to his signature after agreeing terms on a loan deal earlier this week.

Elneny then flew out to on Friday evening, with the transfer rubber-stamped the next day.

A statement on the Besiktas website read: "We would like to welcome Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas Family, who we believe will provide important services to Besiktas, and wish you success."

Elneny is the second Arsenal player to leave the club in a matter of hours after Nacho Monreal left for Spanish side Real Sociedad after six seasons at Emirates Stadium.

The 33-year-old was free to leave following the £25 million ($30.3m) capture of left-back Kieran Tierney from .

The international has been sidelined with a groin injury but returned to training this week and hopes to be fully fit by the end of next month.

Shkodran Mustafi has also been told he can leave the club before the deadline after being pushed down the defensive pecking order following the arrival of David Luiz from .

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League going into this weekend's round of matches after claiming six points from their opening three matches.

Next up for Emery's side is a north London derby against at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.