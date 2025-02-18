+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Estadio da Luz
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Benfica vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBenficaMonacoBenfica vs Monaco

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on their 1-0 win at Louis II, Benfica will welcome Monaco to Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica for the second leg Champions League knockout play-offs on Tuesday.

The winner on aggregate here will meet either Barcelona or Liverpool in the round of 16 of the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Benfica vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Monaco Probable lineups

BenficaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestASM
1
A. Trubin
71
Leandro Santos
30
N. Otamendi
4
A. Silva
3
A. Carreras
18
L. Barreiro
10
O. Kokcu
7
Z. Amdouni
21
A. Schjelderup
14
V. Pavlidis
17
K. Akturkoglu
1
R. Majecki
12
C. Henrique
22
M. Salisu
27
K. Diatta
5
T. Kehrer
15
L. Camara
11
M. Akliouche
28
M. Coulibaly
7
E. Ben Seghir
14
M. Biereth
36
B. Embolo

4-4-2

ASMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Lage

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Adolf Huetter

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Benfica team news

Florentino Luis will serve a ban on account of picking up his third yellow card in the first-leg win, while Tomas Araujo and Angel Di Maria remain sidelined through injuries they sustained in the same game.

The infirmary also houses the likes of Alexander Bah, Fredrik Aursnes, Manu Silva and Renato Sanches, while new signing Bruma carries a European ban after he was sent off in a Europa League game for Braga against Union SG last month.

Monaco team news

Midfielder Al-Musrati will be suspended after being sent off during the first leg, while Denis Zakaria and Vanderson will miss the trip having picked up milestone yellow cards. On the injury front, Aleksandr Golovin, Jordan Teze and Folarin Balogun are ruled out.

On the other hand, Christian Mawissa is back from his ban. Thilo Kehrer will feature at right-back, while Takumi Minamino could be handed a start in Lisbon.

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ASM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BEN

Last 5 matches

ASM

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

