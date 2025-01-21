How to watch today's Benfica vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim for their sixth Champions League win on the spin when they take on Benfica at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday.

Three points behind leaders Liverpool, Hansi Flick's men last registered a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Meanwhile, Benfica played out a goalless draw at home against Bologna in their previous European fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Benfica vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica boss Bruno Lage will be sweating on the availability of Angel Di Maria, while Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are sure to miss through injury.

In Di Maria's possible absence, Kerem Akturkoglu is likely to be joined by Vangelis Pavlidis up front.

Barcelona team news

Midfielder Dani Olmo picked up a muscle injury over the weekend, joining Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Inigo Martinez on the treatment table.

On the other hand, Marc Casado is expected to be available for selection despite his recent substitution. So it could be an unchanged lineup from Saturday's Getafe draw, with Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong continuing as options from the bench.

