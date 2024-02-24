Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Bundesliga game

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich continue chasing current Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen as they welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Amidst a topsy-turvy season, Thomas Tuchel's side are on a three-game losing run in all competitions after last weekend's 3-2 loss at Bochum.

Meanwhile, top-four hopeful RB Leipzig will be looking to register back-to-back league wins after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US and fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

With Sacha Boey and Noussair Mazraoui out due to hamstring injuries, Joshua Kimmich may be required to slot in at right-back.

Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Konrad Laimer, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr and Noel Aseko remain sidelined through injuries, while Dayot Upamecano is suspended after seeing red against Bochum.

Alphonso Davies is a doubt on account of a knee problem, so Raphael Guerriero will continue at left-back.

Upfront, Leroy Sane is likely to start ahead of Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

RB Leipzig team news

Defender Lukas Klostermann picked up a thigh injury sustained in the Gladbach win, while midfielder Amadou Haidara is doubtful with a knee problem.

Mohamed Simakan can fill in for Klostermann, and either Nicolas Seiwald or Kevin Kampl may be called into service if Haidara is not passed fit for the game.

After coming off the bench last weekend, Benjamin Sesko will be raring for a start ahead of Yussuf Poulsen.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Olmo; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Lukeba, Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga August 12, 2023 Bayern Munich 0-3 RB Leipzig German Super Cup May 20, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-3 RB Leipzig Bundesliga January 20, 2023 RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga July 30, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich German Super Cup

Useful links