How to watch today's Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich Women will be looking to maintain their unbeaten status in the Women's Champions League when they play host to Juventus Women at FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 on Thursday.

While the Black and Whites are eliminated from Group C, Alexander Straus' side will face Arsenal on the final matchday following this game which will potentially decide the group winners.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Juventus will be played at the FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Thursday, December 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich Women team news

Ena Mahmutovic will continue to stand in for goalkeeper Mala Grohs, as the latter remains ruled out after she has been diagnosed with a malignant tumour.

Meanwhile, Lena Oberdorf and Katharina Naschenweng are nursing ACL injuries, while the defensive duo of Tainara and Magou Doucoure are doubtful due to illness.

Juventus Women team news

Defender Cecilia Salvai remains sidelined after going under the knife due to a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is expected to start in goal for the European outing, while Martina Lenzini, Arianna Caruso and Sofia Cantore are in line to make the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCB Last match JUV 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Juventus 0 - 2 Bayern Munich 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

