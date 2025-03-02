+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Stream live on ESPN+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaBarcelonaReal SociedadBarcelona vs Real Sociedad

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga title contenders Barcelona will play hosts to Real Sociedad at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Eyeing their sixth straight league win following last weekend's 2-0 win at Las Palmas, the Blaugrana are on an overall unbeaten streak of 14 games after a 4-4 draw by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Tuesday.

Coming off a 0-1 loss to Real Madrid in the same cup competition in the mid-week, Imanol Alguacil's men will be looking for back-to-back league wins, having defeated Leganes 3-0 a week ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

25
W. Szczesny
3
A. Balde
23
J. Kounde
5
I. Martinez
24
E. Garcia
6
Gavi
11
Raphinha
17
M. Casado
19
L. Yamal
8
Pedri
9
R. Lewandowski
1
A. Remiro
12
J. Lopez
19
J. Aramburu
6
A. Elustondo
5
I. Zubeldia
7
A. Barrenetxea
4
M. Zubimendi
24
L. Sucic
17
S. Gomez
28
P. Marin
9
O. Oskarsson

4-1-4-1

Probable lineup

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

  • Imanol Alguacil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

While Andres Christensen is available for selection after recovering from his recent setback, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain the long-term absentees at the club.

Barca boss Hansi Flick will rotate his squad from the Copa del Rey game against Atletico Madrid, as Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski should expect recalls to the XI at the expense of Inigo Martinez, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Real Sociedad team news

The Royal will be without Take Kubo and Sheraldo Becker, both suspended, but Igor Zubeldia is back after serving his ban last time out.

Javi Lopez and Sergio Gomez will feature from the onset against Barcelona, while Mikel Oyarzabal could earn the nod over Orri Oskarsson to start up front, with Martin Zubimendi stationed at the heart of midfield.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

